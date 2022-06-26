Lauritsen to spend 15 years in prison for murder

A Cumberland man was sentenced to 22½ years — with 15 years to be served in prison and 7½ years on extended supervision — for the murder of Lauritz Robertson, 45, on North Mill Street in Barron in what was described as a road rage incident in December 2020.

Clayton Lauritsen, 22, pleaded guilty to felony murder on Feb. 9 before Judge J.M. Bitney in Barron County Circuit Court.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor criminal damage to property for shattering the glass to the entry door of the Barron County Government Center and then running from the scene in a separate case filed on Dec. 10, 2021. Misdemeanor obstructing an officer and two felony bail jumping charges were dismissed but read into the record.

Additional charges in another case of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping also were dismissed but read in.

Bitney sentenced Lauritsen to prison on the murder charge on Friday, and the defendant will receive 424 days jail credit. He is not eligible for the substance abuse or challenge incarceration programs. He also must maintain absolute sobriety, and complete all evaluations, counseling, treatment and follow-up recommendations by his probation agent, among other sentencing stipulations.

Lauritsen also was given nine months in jail with 198 days jail credit on the criminal damage to property conviction to be served consecutively with the prison sentence for murder.