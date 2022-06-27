ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harriman, TN

Ruby Lawson Stout Merrifield, 93, Harriman

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Ruby Lawson Stout Merrifield, age 93, of Harriman, formerly of Knoxville, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center. She was a member of Beaver Dale Church in Knoxville. She was preceded by three husbands: Roy...

bbbtv12.com

Lindy Noelle Reeverts, Clinton

Lindy Noelle Reeverts age 43, of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 9, 1979, in Anderson County to the late Paul and Susan Reeverts. Lindy graduated from Clinton High School in 1997. For many years Lindy worked for Anderson County Animal Hospital in Norris as a vet technician. Throughout her life, Lindy loved working with animals with a special passion for dogs. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by grandparents, Leonard and Edyth Williams of Clinton and Edward & Margaret Reeverts.
CLINTON, TN
bbbtv12.com

Leroy Columbus Mays, Rocky Top

Leroy Columbus Mays of Rocky Top, Tennessee departed from this life on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law at the age of 84. He was a devoted husband and family man whose greatest joy came from the giving of himself to help others. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved competitive bass fishing. He also enjoyed raising a garden each year and sharing his harvest with neighbors and friends. He spent his 42 working years in the coal mining industry. He received the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior when he attended an evangelical service while camping at Terry’s Point campground in Dandridge, Tennessee and was baptized in Douglas Lake.
ROCKY TOP, TN
bbbtv12.com

Brandie Michelle Braden, Clinton

Brandie Michelle Braden, 38, Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her childhood home. She was born October 30, 1983, to John Wayne and Kathy Braden in Anderson County. Brandie was a graduate of Clinton High School and worked in healthcare for most of her career. She enjoyed music, books, and video games. Brandie was a member of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Clinton. She loved spending time with her family, especially her children.
CLINTON, TN
bbbtv12.com

Stephanie Jane Vance, Rockwood

Mrs. Stephanie Jane Vance, age 40 of Rockwood, passed away on Sunday, June 26th, 2022. She was born on July 7th, 1981, in Rockwood. She was a graduate of Rockwood High School. She worked several jobs, but always enjoyed her work as a CNA. She loved photography, being outside, and exploring. She is preceded in death by her father: Boyd Reed. She is survived by:
ROCKWOOD, TN
Sarah Mefford, Rocky Top

Sarah Mefford, age 68 of Rocky Top, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the North Knoxville Medical Center. She was born on March 8, 1954, to the late George and Ella Marie Mefford in Campbell County. She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness. Sarah was a generous and faithful woman who loved to laugh and make others laugh. She never met a stranger and would help anyone in need. Sarah had a caring disposition and a mothering spirit; she made everyone feel like part of her family. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and was very proud of her children, especially her grandson. She was a long-time member of Clinton Church of Christ and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
ROCKY TOP, TN
Dianne Stakes, Clinton

Dianne Stakes age 76 of Clinton passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Courtyard Assisted Living in Oak Ridge. She was born April 11, 1946, in Springfield, Missouri to the late Joseph and Marjorie Stakes. Throughout her life, she had a passion for art and loved to draw and paint. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandparents.
OAK RIDGE, TN
July Meeting Schedule for Roane County

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.
ROANE COUNTY, TN

