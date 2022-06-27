ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harriman, TN

Betty Lemons Patterson, Harriman

By News Department
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Betty Lemons Patterson, age 71, of Harriman passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. She was a member of Beulah Land Church in Kingston. Betty worked as a CNA at Harriman City Hospital and later at Roane Medical...

Lindy Noelle Reeverts, Clinton

Lindy Noelle Reeverts age 43, of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 9, 1979, in Anderson County to the late Paul and Susan Reeverts. Lindy graduated from Clinton High School in 1997. For many years Lindy worked for Anderson County Animal Hospital in Norris as a vet technician. Throughout her life, Lindy loved working with animals with a special passion for dogs. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by grandparents, Leonard and Edyth Williams of Clinton and Edward & Margaret Reeverts.
CLINTON, TN
Ruby Butler Guy Inman, 94, Harriman

Mrs. Ruby Butler Guy Inman, age 94 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 27, 2022. She was a member of the Big Emory Baptist Church. Mrs. Ruby was a graduate of South Harriman High School and also a retiree of Harriman Paperboard. She is...
HARRIMAN, TN
Wanda Kathleen Parten, 87

Wanda Kathleen Parten went home to glory on June 27, 2022, at home surrounded by family. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Oliver Springs. Where she served as treasurer for the Happy Timers Group and taught Sunday School and cleaning services for the church. She worked at several places in Oak Ridge including Loveman’s, The Knox and Proffitt’s then becoming a stay-at-home mom. She was active with the American Field Service in the 1980s where the family hosted several exchange students who became part of her family. She lived in the same neighborhood for over 60 years and loved all the kids that came through her doors.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
Stephanie Jane Vance, Rockwood

Mrs. Stephanie Jane Vance, age 40 of Rockwood, passed away on Sunday, June 26th, 2022. She was born on July 7th, 1981, in Rockwood. She was a graduate of Rockwood High School. She worked several jobs, but always enjoyed her work as a CNA. She loved photography, being outside, and exploring. She is preceded in death by her father: Boyd Reed. She is survived by:
ROCKWOOD, TN
Jilldene Ulrey, 76

Jilldene Ulrey left this world on June 25, 2022, after a long battle with lung cancer. She was born in Noblesville, Indiana in 1946 to Glenn Deluth Ulrey and Flossie Lucille (Owens) Ulrey. One of her favorite times of her life was spending time on the farm learning to grow a garden from her father, making soup and playing scrabble with her mother, and feeding the horses with her children. After moving to Tennessee, she began working at Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services. She left a mark on so many people’s hearts by working with at-risk youth and empowering them to make smart life choices. She loved beating her family at pounce, spending time in nature, playing on the computer, and finding the JOY in every day.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Leroy Columbus Mays, Rocky Top

Leroy Columbus Mays of Rocky Top, Tennessee departed from this life on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law at the age of 84. He was a devoted husband and family man whose greatest joy came from the giving of himself to help others. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved competitive bass fishing. He also enjoyed raising a garden each year and sharing his harvest with neighbors and friends. He spent his 42 working years in the coal mining industry. He received the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior when he attended an evangelical service while camping at Terry’s Point campground in Dandridge, Tennessee and was baptized in Douglas Lake.
ROCKY TOP, TN
July Meeting Schedule for Roane County

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
Norwood Middle School repeats win of “Dream it. Do it.” competition

CNS provides donations to winners for classroom resources. Oak Ridge, Tenn.— With a nod to Willy Wonka, Norwood Middle School’s video featuring a golden piston earned first place in the annual Dream it. Do it. competition sponsored by the Anderson County Chamber and Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS). The...
OAK RIDGE, TN

