St. Thomas Episcopal Parish School (STEPS), one of Miami’s elite schools for Preschool – Grade 5 is proud to announce the appointment of Ms. Sarah Kemeness as new Head of School beginning July 1, 2022. Kemeness joins STEPS from Palm Beach Academy where she has served as Middle/Upper School Head (Grades 4-9) since 2015. She succeeds Mrs. Lillian Issa who is continuing on to the next chapter of her life together with her husband and family, after successfully leading STEPS for the past six years and more than forty years in education. We are grateful to Mrs. Issa and thank her for her leadership and valuable commitment to St. Thomas during her time with us and wish her the very best. Kemeness was selected after an extensive nationwide search led by The Education Group and an in-depth interview process with STEPS’ Search Committee and key constituents.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO