Tampa Bay Buccaneers ‘Treasure Chests 5K’ registration now available
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Registration for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers annual “Treasure Chests” 5K and “Fun Run” is now open.
The run will take place in-person on Oct. 9, but virtual options are available from Oct. 9-16.Buccaneers add more end zone seating in ‘Krewe’s Nest’
Registration for the event include a t-shirt, finisher medal, downloadable finisher certificate, a chipped race bib and a donation to breast cancer research and patient services.
The in-person race beginning at 7 a.m. at the AdventHealth Training Center and costs between $30 to $50. The virtual race has the same range of costs. Admission for the general public is $50.
“The Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run, powered by Jabil, is a fall tradition that kicks off the NFL’s Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer initiative,” the event’s sign-up page states .
Those with companies of running clubs with at least 20 members interested in participating in the event can register as part of the corporate challenge and save $10 off general pricing.
No game tickets are included in registration and virtual and Fun Run participants are not eligible for a chipped bib.
News Channel 8 is your Official Bucs station .
More information on the race can be found online .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 0