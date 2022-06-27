Tampa Bay Buccaneers ‘Treasure Chests 5K’ registration now available

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Registration for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers annual “Treasure Chests” 5K and “Fun Run” is now open.

The run will take place in-person on Oct. 9, but virtual options are available from Oct. 9-16.

Registration for the event include a t-shirt, finisher medal, downloadable finisher certificate, a chipped race bib and a donation to breast cancer research and patient services.

The in-person race beginning at 7 a.m. at the AdventHealth Training Center and costs between $30 to $50. The virtual race has the same range of costs. Admission for the general public is $50.

“The Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run, powered by Jabil, is a fall tradition that kicks off the NFL’s Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer initiative,” the event’s sign-up page states .

Those with companies of running clubs with at least 20 members interested in participating in the event can register as part of the corporate challenge and save $10 off general pricing.

No game tickets are included in registration and virtual and Fun Run participants are not eligible for a chipped bib.

More information on the race can be found online .

