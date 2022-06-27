ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lead, SD

Lion King Jr. comes to Homestake Opera House stage this week

By Wendy Pitlick, Black Hills Pioneer
Black Hills Pioneer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEAD — The classic tale of the Lion King will come alive in Lead, as 31 children, ranging in age from 6 to 17, bring the production to the stage. The Lion King Jr. at the Homestake Opera House is a remake of the classic Broadway musical. It includes all of...

www.bhpioneer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Hills Pioneer

Kids Point Central opens in downtown Spearfish

SPEEARFISH — Following the expansion of the North Point Christian Church’s daycare program, Kids Point, into the Spearfish Rec Center in 2020, the childcare program has expanded yet again into a central location in downtown Spearfish. “The rec center is Kids Point South, North Point (church) is Kids...
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Summer Nights strives to provide a safe and fun event for everyone

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Summer Nights strives to provide free, fun, and most importantly safe events to the Rapid City public each year. Since 2008, Summer Nights offers a weekly concert series every Thursday night from Memorial Day to Labor Day, to showcase downtown Rapid City. A variety of country and rock bands take center stage while participants dance in the streets and an array of food and beer vendors are available.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Dorothy Ann Berry, 99

Dorothy Ann Berry, 99, of Spearfish, SD passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at West Hills Healthcare in Rapid City, SD. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lead, SD. A private family inurnment will take place in Oakridge Cemetery near Deadwood, SD.
SPEARFISH, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lead, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Where’s the BOOM?

NORTHERN HILLS — Public fireworks displays are planned throughout the area this coming week to celebrate Independence Day weekend. Experience the amazing echoes and booms of fireworks over the Open Cut at Lead. The public display is scheduled for dusk on Monday, July 4. You can get a great view from Manuel Brother’s Park and the parking lot of the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center, as well as all of Mill Street and the hill side next to Subway restaurant. If you can see the Open Cut you’ll be able to see the fireworks.
LEAD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

James ‘Jim’ Howard Meade, 71

James Howard Meade, “Jim”, age 71 years old, passed away peacefully on the evening of Tuesday, June 28, 2022 with his family by his side. Jim was born to Howard and Marie Meade March 24, 1951 in Mitchell, South Dakota. He grew up in Plankinton, where he graduated from high school in 1969. Working between the grain elevator and going to college at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, Jim fell in love with the Hills. He started working for Georgia Pacific in 1977 where he met his wife, Lolli Annis. They married in May of 1980 and to this union were born two daughters, Katie & Jackie. Jim and Lolli made Spearfish their home where he started work at Hills Products selling lumber and making lifelong friendships.
SPEARFISH, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Lion King#Homestake Opera House#Dougl
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish Ninjas compete at regional qualifiers

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Ninja competitive team from Spearfish Sports Academy has been busy over the last couple of weeks, as they travelled to two regional qualifying meets, in hopes of advancing to the Ninja World Finals, July 21-23, in Las Vegas, Nev. The first regional competition, hosted by...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

BH Roundup gets underway Thursday

BELLE FOURCHE — June 30 kicks off the 2022 Black Hills Roundup, in Belle Fourche. “It is the biggest thing that happens every year for a week,” said Keith Anderson, the BH Roundup committee chairman. Anderson said many first-time Belle Fourche visitors come for the Roundup, as do...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Sprucing up Lead

LEAD — Dakota Gold Corp. recently invited more than 20 volunteers from the Lead Beautification Committee to a luncheon to thank them for their efforts in planting flowers throughout town. Earlier this month the volunteers planted about 140 flats of flowers in 22 different locations, including at city parks,...
LEAD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish students attend SkillsUSA National Conference

SPEARFISH — Four Spearfish high school students and SHS SkillsUSA adviser Kristi McCoy traveled across the country to Atlanta, Ga., this past week to attend the 2022 SkillsUSA national conference. The conference was a five-day event and included a variety of activities for the students, starting with opening ceremonies...
SPEARFISH, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Black Hills Pioneer

20 years later: Grizzly Gulch Fire

DEADWOOD — Locals seem to know exactly what they were doing the minute they found out the Grizzly Gulch Fire was raging through the pine-laden hillsides of Deadwood two decades ago. It was a Saturday afternoon — June 29, 2002, to be exact. It was incredibly hot. It was...
DEADWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Belle Fourche School Board approves initiation of SBIRT screening

BELLE FOURCHE — The Action for the Betterment of our Community (ABC) of Butte County is taking another step toward assisting youth who are struggling within the community, now planning to provide early intervention screening when school resumes. Betsy Stearns, the coalition and community coordinator for the local ABC,...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Mix 97-3

What is Thomas Edison’s Connection to South Dakota?

It's not too far-fetched to think that tucked away in the nearly 8,500 square miles of South Dakota's Black Hills there might be a surprise or two. This might be one of the biggest. Sitting on nearly nine acres just east of Mount Rushmore is the remnants of an old...
ECONOMY
newscenter1.tv

“What is that?”: Stratospheric balloons over Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Two white dots in the sky have been hovering over Rapid City since Saturday, mesmerizing onlookers with their almost stationary position and peculiar glint off the sun. These are stratospheric balloons from a company called Raven Aerostar, based in Sioux Falls. Aerostar says the flights...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City VA location to bring veterans advanced healthcare in 2023

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The day for veterans in Rapid City to be able to access healthcare at the Catron Boulevard location is approaching. As early as next April, veterans will be able to access the healthcare they need at that location. The 50,000 square foot facility will be...
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish High School hosts youth soccer camp

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School Lady Spartans soccer players and coaching staff hosted a youth camp for local girls 8 to 12, June 20-23, at the Black Hills Energy soccer fields, in Spearfish. “This was the first time we’ve done a Lady Spartans Camp where we targeted youth...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Monument Health offers free sports physicals

RAPID CITY — Monument Health is offering sports physical examinations free of charge to school-age athletes at all Monument Health primary care clinics and urgent care locations. Patients are required to make an appointment at primary care. Urgent care locations can accommodate walk-ins, however patients requiring urgent medical care...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy