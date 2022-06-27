ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewood, SD

Whitewood Cruisin’ draws a showin’

Black Hills Pioneer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITEWOOD — Whitewood’s Meade and Pine streets were packed with more than 200 vehicles Saturday for...

www.bhpioneer.com

Black Hills Pioneer

Where’s the BOOM?

NORTHERN HILLS — Public fireworks displays are planned throughout the area this coming week to celebrate Independence Day weekend. Experience the amazing echoes and booms of fireworks over the Open Cut at Lead. The public display is scheduled for dusk on Monday, July 4. You can get a great view from Manuel Brother’s Park and the parking lot of the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center, as well as all of Mill Street and the hill side next to Subway restaurant. If you can see the Open Cut you’ll be able to see the fireworks.
LEAD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis OKs open container for 2022 Rally

STURGIS — Those attending the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will again be able to have a beer or wine on downtown city streets. The Sturgis City Council has approved open container in areas along and either side of Sturgis Main Street for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally from Aug. 5-14.
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

BH Roundup gets underway Thursday

BELLE FOURCHE — June 30 kicks off the 2022 Black Hills Roundup, in Belle Fourche. “It is the biggest thing that happens every year for a week,” said Keith Anderson, the BH Roundup committee chairman. Anderson said many first-time Belle Fourche visitors come for the Roundup, as do...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
newscenter1.tv

Summer Nights strives to provide a safe and fun event for everyone

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Summer Nights strives to provide free, fun, and most importantly safe events to the Rapid City public each year. Since 2008, Summer Nights offers a weekly concert series every Thursday night from Memorial Day to Labor Day, to showcase downtown Rapid City. A variety of country and rock bands take center stage while participants dance in the streets and an array of food and beer vendors are available.
RAPID CITY, SD
City
Whitewood, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Kids Point Central opens in downtown Spearfish

SPEEARFISH — Following the expansion of the North Point Christian Church’s daycare program, Kids Point, into the Spearfish Rec Center in 2020, the childcare program has expanded yet again into a central location in downtown Spearfish. “The rec center is Kids Point South, North Point (church) is Kids...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

20 years later: Grizzly Gulch Fire

DEADWOOD — Locals seem to know exactly what they were doing the minute they found out the Grizzly Gulch Fire was raging through the pine-laden hillsides of Deadwood two decades ago. It was a Saturday afternoon — June 29, 2002, to be exact. It was incredibly hot. It was...
DEADWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

James ‘Jim’ Howard Meade, 71

James Howard Meade, “Jim”, age 71 years old, passed away peacefully on the evening of Tuesday, June 28, 2022 with his family by his side. Jim was born to Howard and Marie Meade March 24, 1951 in Mitchell, South Dakota. He grew up in Plankinton, where he graduated from high school in 1969. Working between the grain elevator and going to college at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, Jim fell in love with the Hills. He started working for Georgia Pacific in 1977 where he met his wife, Lolli Annis. They married in May of 1980 and to this union were born two daughters, Katie & Jackie. Jim and Lolli made Spearfish their home where he started work at Hills Products selling lumber and making lifelong friendships.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Meade commission denies GF&P section line request for gun range

STURGIS — It’s back to the drawing board for officials with the South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks Department. The GF&P asked the Meade County Commission to relocate a section line on property they plan to use for a shooting range in southeastern Meade County. But commissioners Tuesday denied the request 5-0 saying the plan appeared confusing.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
#Vehicles#Pine#Pioneer
kotatv.com

Travel tips as flights continue to get canceled

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As airports and airlines around the country remain short staffed, many flights are getting cancelled. This puts a strain on those looking to travel in a post-pandemic summer, especially as the Fourth of July holiday approaches. Experts say there are things people should know about traveling in these conditions this summer.
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to 2 small fires near Custer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures are heating up across much of KELOLAND. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 90s and even the 100s. That has officials in western South Dakota warning people about the high fire danger and red flag warnings. The Interior Fire Department turned...
CUSTER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Box Elder prepares for B-21 arrival

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Many changes are coming to the City of Box Elder as it prepares for the B-21 Raider’s arrival at the Ellsworth Air Force Base. One of those changes is adjusting to thousands of people moving to town. With more personnel needed to run...
BOX ELDER, SD
NewsBreak
Cars
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis apartment complex would provide much-needed housing

STURGIS — An apartment complex planned just off Lazelle Street in northwest Sturgis will help fill the void of workforce housing in the community, city officials say. Rod Bradley, representing PSI Family LLP, submitted a zoning amendment request to the city asking to change zoning from Highway Service to Medium-Density Residential at 715 12th Street, behind Speedy Lube and east of Sturgis Coffee Company, to construct a two-story, 14-unit apartment complex.
KELOLAND TV

Here’s why a driver may get pulled over in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s at least a few thousand people driving in South Dakota cities without a driver’s license. Tickets for no driver’s license rank in the top five of traffic citations in the five most populous cities. In 2021, the Sioux Falls Police...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

2 vehicle crash results in minor injuries

SPEARFISH — At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Spearfish police received notification of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Canyon Street. According to the Spearfish Police Department, the crash involved a 2019 Chevrolet Trax, driven by William Lee, 84, of Spearfish, and a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by a 15-year-old male, also of Spearfish. A juvenile male passenger of the PT Cruiser received an injury to his hand. He was transported to Spearfish Monument Hospital by the Spearfish Emergency Ambulance Service where he was treated and released. Sunshine Towing responded to the scene and had to remove both vehicles. The Spearfish Fire Department responded to the scene to assist with cleanup. The juvenile male driver of the PT Cruiser was cited for careless driving. It was determined that speed was a factor in this event.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Dorothy Ann Berry, 99

Dorothy Ann Berry, 99, of Spearfish, SD passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at West Hills Healthcare in Rapid City, SD. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lead, SD. A private family inurnment will take place in Oakridge Cemetery near Deadwood, SD.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Lead man pleads not guilty to burglary, escape by prisoner

DEADWOOD — A local man facing multiple charges in two separate cases pleaded not guilty to charges against him June 16 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Zachary Jon Carter, 35, of Lead was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 8...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Director of Booth Hatchery receives major award

SPEARFISH — Carlos Martinez, Director of D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives, has been awarded a prestigious award, the Department of the Interior’s Meritorious Service Award. The Meritorious Service Award is the second highest honorary recognition granted to employees of the Department of the Interior. It...
SPEARFISH, SD
Mix 97-3

What is Thomas Edison’s Connection to South Dakota?

It's not too far-fetched to think that tucked away in the nearly 8,500 square miles of South Dakota's Black Hills there might be a surprise or two. This might be one of the biggest. Sitting on nearly nine acres just east of Mount Rushmore is the remnants of an old...
ECONOMY
KEVN

Opening night from Wild West Wednesdays Rodeo

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Rodeo fans received a special treat Wednesday night as the Wild West Wednesdays Rodeo cranked up at Hart Ranch. One of the highlights of opening night was a 75 point Saddle Bronc ride by Martin’s Ridge Ward.
RAPID CITY, SD

