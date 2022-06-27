2 vehicle crash results in minor injuries

Effective: 2022-06-29 17:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Meade; Perkins The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Harding County in northwestern South Dakota Northeastern Butte County in northwestern South Dakota North central Meade County in west central South Dakota Western Perkins County in northwestern South Dakota * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 531 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Slim Buttes to 6 miles north of Hoover to near Castle Rock, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Slim Buttes around 540 PM MDT. Reva around 545 PM MDT. Sorum, Dears Ears Butte and Sheep Buttes around 550 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Zeona, Prairie City, Mud Butte, Date and Maurine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
