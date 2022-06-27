2 vehicle crash results in minor injuries

NORTHERN HILLS — Public fireworks displays are planned throughout the area this coming week to celebrate Independence Day weekend. Experience the amazing echoes and booms of fireworks over the Open Cut at Lead. The public display is scheduled for dusk on Monday, July 4. You can get a great view from Manuel Brother’s Park and the parking lot of the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center, as well as all of Mill Street and the hill side next to Subway restaurant. If you can see the Open Cut you’ll be able to see the fireworks.

LEAD, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO