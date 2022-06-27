ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearfish, SD

2 vehicle crash results in minor injuries

By Pioneer staff reports
Black Hills Pioneer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPEARFISH — At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Spearfish police received notification of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Canyon Street. According to the Spearfish Police Department, the crash involved...

newscenter1.tv

Fire on Main Street in Rapid City Monday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D — During the morning hours on Monday, a fire broke out at a business on Main Street. First responders were dispatched to the Servall building, a uniform and linen supply company at 312 Main Street. Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building from a long distance. The smoke reached high enough for first responders to take notice before getting to the scene.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Here’s why a driver may get pulled over in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s at least a few thousand people driving in South Dakota cities without a driver’s license. Tickets for no driver’s license rank in the top five of traffic citations in the five most populous cities. In 2021, the Sioux Falls Police...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Lead man pleads not guilty to burglary, escape by prisoner

DEADWOOD — A local man facing multiple charges in two separate cases pleaded not guilty to charges against him June 16 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Zachary Jon Carter, 35, of Lead was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 8...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
Spearfish, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Spearfish, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cause of fire in Rapid City unknown

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An investigation is underway into a fire call at a building in central Rapid City on Monday. According to a social media post, firefighters with the Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to 4th Street and Main Streets for a fire around 10:15 a.m. MT.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to 2 small fires near Custer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures are heating up across much of KELOLAND. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 90s and even the 100s. That has officials in western South Dakota warning people about the high fire danger and red flag warnings. The Interior Fire Department turned...
CUSTER, SD
kotatv.com

Whitewood man plea agreement on animal cruelty charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Thomas L. Mraz’s property was found littered with neglected dogs back in October of 20-20...changed his plea Thursday in Fourth Circuit Court in Deadwood. In a plea agreement with Lawrence County, Mraz pleaded guilty to 12 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty ... neglect ... mistreatment,...
WHITEWOOD, SD
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet Trax#Chrysler
Black Hills Pioneer

Meade commission denies GF&P section line request for gun range

STURGIS — It’s back to the drawing board for officials with the South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks Department. The GF&P asked the Meade County Commission to relocate a section line on property they plan to use for a shooting range in southeastern Meade County. But commissioners Tuesday denied the request 5-0 saying the plan appeared confusing.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Man found dead in Rapid City Creek identified

Rapid City, S.D– Rapid City Police have identified the man found dead in Rapid City Creek on Monday, June 20. The body has been identified as Steven Long of Rapid City. Long, 57, was found dead by a Rapid City Parks Department employee after he told witnesses that he wanted to cool off in the creek.
newscenter1.tv

Firefighter Challenge coming to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, Visit Rapid City announced that the globally recognized Firefighter Challenge will be taking place in Rapid City at Black Hills Harley-Davidson. Opening ceremonies are set for July 8 at 4:30 p.m. with the main event taking place on July 9 at 10:30 a.m.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

20 years later: Grizzly Gulch Fire

DEADWOOD — Locals seem to know exactly what they were doing the minute they found out the Grizzly Gulch Fire was raging through the pine-laden hillsides of Deadwood two decades ago. It was a Saturday afternoon — June 29, 2002, to be exact. It was incredibly hot. It was...
DEADWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Where’s the BOOM?

NORTHERN HILLS — Public fireworks displays are planned throughout the area this coming week to celebrate Independence Day weekend. Experience the amazing echoes and booms of fireworks over the Open Cut at Lead. The public display is scheduled for dusk on Monday, July 4. You can get a great view from Manuel Brother’s Park and the parking lot of the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center, as well as all of Mill Street and the hill side next to Subway restaurant. If you can see the Open Cut you’ll be able to see the fireworks.
LEAD, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bennett, Butte, Campbell, Corson, Custer, Dewey, Fall River by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Campbell; Corson; Custer; Dewey; Fall River; Haakon; Harding; Hughes; Jackson; Jones; Lawrence; Lyman; Meade; Mellette; Oglala Lakota; Pennington; Perkins; Potter; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp; Walworth; Ziebach SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 414 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENNETT BUTTE CAMPBELL CORSON CUSTER DEWEY FALL RIVER HAAKON HARDING HUGHES JACKSON JONES LAWRENCE LYMAN MEADE MELLETTE OGLALA LAKOTA PENNINGTON PERKINS POTTER STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP WALWORTH ZIEBACH
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City man arrested following shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man is arrested, charged with aggravated assault following a shooting incident in North Rapid Thursday night. Gilbert Mesteth IV (the fourth) is accused of shooting another man during an altercation on the 500 block of Monroe Street. The shooting victim, according to police, had a superficial injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Woman who admitted to second-degree murder given a 21-year prison term

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An Allen woman was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison Thursday after earlier pleading guilty to second-degree murder. According to the factual basis statement in the case, 20-year-old Jonnie Fineran, along with a juvenile identified in court only as TSB, stabbed Thomas Sitting Bear more than 60 times back in July of 2020.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Box Elder prepares for B-21 arrival

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Many changes are coming to the City of Box Elder as it prepares for the B-21 Raider’s arrival at the Ellsworth Air Force Base. One of those changes is adjusting to thousands of people moving to town. With more personnel needed to run...
BOX ELDER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City VA location to bring veterans advanced healthcare in 2023

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The day for veterans in Rapid City to be able to access healthcare at the Catron Boulevard location is approaching. As early as next April, veterans will be able to access the healthcare they need at that location. The 50,000 square foot facility will be...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Meade, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 17:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Meade; Perkins The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Harding County in northwestern South Dakota Northeastern Butte County in northwestern South Dakota North central Meade County in west central South Dakota Western Perkins County in northwestern South Dakota * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 531 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Slim Buttes to 6 miles north of Hoover to near Castle Rock, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Slim Buttes around 540 PM MDT. Reva around 545 PM MDT. Sorum, Dears Ears Butte and Sheep Buttes around 550 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Zeona, Prairie City, Mud Butte, Date and Maurine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

New monument at Harley-Davidson Rally Point honors sacrifice

STURGIS — Emotions ran high as workers meticulously laid down pieces of the new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at the entrance to Harley-Davidson Rally Point in Sturgis Wednesday morning. The memorial is the first of its kind in the state and honors the families of men and women...
STURGIS, SD

