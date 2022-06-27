VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted over Boca Ciega Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A funnel cloud was spotted Sunday afternoon in Pinellas County.

Lori Brown captured video of a weather formation over Boca Ciega Bay on Sunday as storms lingered over the area.

It’s unclear from the video if the funnel cloud touched the water at any point to become a waterspout.

More storms are forecast throughout the week as the summer afternoon storm pattern continues. There’s a 40% chance of rain Monday afternoon.

