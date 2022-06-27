ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Spotted In New Nike LeBron Sneaker

By Victor Deng
 4 days ago
LeBron James will reach a huge milestone this fall when he enters his 20th season in the NBA. In preparation for the season, the Los Angeles Lakers star forward has shared footage of himself training in an unreleased Nike Basketball sneaker.

King James posted a series of videos on Instagram this week of him training in the off-season and seen on his feet is a new sneaker that’s suspected to be the next model in his heralded signature line, the Nike LeBron 20.

The purported Nike LeBron 20 features a low-cut design and the specific pair that James was wearing donned a tonal pink color scheme. The monochromatic look continues with the shoe’s matching pink shoelaces and what appears to be a Max Air-cushioned midsole and rubber outsole.

“It’s just WORK! And the thing is I want MORE! #ADDICTED #YEAR20Comingsoon #ThekidfromAKRON. p.s. Appreciate the work today @cbrickley603,” James wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

In addition to possibly launching his 20th signature shoe before year’s end, James is also reportedly getting his own Fruity Pebbles x Nike Dunk Low collab this year.

Although an initial look at the purported Nike LeBron 20 sneaker was shared by James on Instagram, release details for the shoe have not yet been announced by him or the brand.

In related Nike news, Jordan Brand signature athlete and New Orleans Pelicans’ star forward Zion Williamson just launched his latest Jordan Zion 2 signature shoe in the “Voodoo” colorway last week at Nike.com. The shoe retailed for $140.

