Modesto Resident Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-5 Near Grapevine

LEBEC (CBS13) – A Modesto woman has died after a crash involving three vehicles near the Grapevine over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol says, a little before 10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash on southbound Interstate 5 south of Grapevine Road.

At the scene, officers found that a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles had been in a crash.

One passenger, only identified as a female at this point, one of the vehicles involved suffered fatal injuries in the crash, officers say. The driver and another passenger that same vehicle suffered minor injuries, while the other two drivers involved were not hurt.

Exactly what led up to the crash is under investigation, but officers say they do not suspect drugs or alcohol were factors.