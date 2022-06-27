ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Modesto Resident Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-5 Near Grapevine

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago
LEBEC (CBS13) – A Modesto woman has died after a crash involving three vehicles near the Grapevine over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol says, a little before 10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash on southbound Interstate 5 south of Grapevine Road.

At the scene, officers found that a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles had been in a crash.

One passenger, only identified as a female at this point, one of the vehicles involved suffered fatal injuries in the crash, officers say. The driver and another passenger that same vehicle suffered minor injuries, while the other two drivers involved were not hurt.

Exactly what led up to the crash is under investigation, but officers say they do not suspect drugs or alcohol were factors.

L.A. Weekly

Angel Manzo Arrested after Wrong-Way Crash on Highway 99 [Atwater, CA]

Suspected DUI Driver Arrested after Traffic Accident on Westside Boulevard. According to the CHP, officers responded to the incident at around 1:00 a.m. on Westside Boulevard. Furthermore, police said a southbound 2014 Mercedes sedan went into the northbound lanes driving in the wrong direction for reasons unknown. Eventually, the Mercedes...
ATWATER, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 50, Dies After Shooting At Stockton Park

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 50-year-old man has died after a shooting at a Stockton park late Friday morning. Stockton police say officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive just after 10 a.m. to investigate reports of a person shot. There, officers found a man at Spanos Park who had been shot at least once. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No motive or suspect information has been released at this point. The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.
STOCKTON, CA
abc10.com

Woman killed in Sonora motorcycle accident

SONORA, Calif. — A woman died Tuesday morning after rear-ending another vehicle with her motorcycle on a highway in Sonora. According to California Highway Patrol, a 57-year-old motorcyclist was riding her Harley Davidson westbound on the SR-108 on-ramp around 7:20 a.m. when she tried to pass a big rig.
SONORA, CA
abc10.com

Person accused of killing Modesto DoorDash Driver was 'complete stranger'

MODESTO, Calif. — 56-year-old Andrew Satavu was a husband and a father of five. But in April, he was shot and killed while delivering food driving for DoorDash in Modesto. "It was a shock to say the least. I screamed and it's unbelievable. It's still unbelievable," said Alexia Satavu, Andrew's daughter.
MODESTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Diane Brager Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Monterey Road [San Jose, CA]

Big Rig Accident on Capitol Expressway Left One Fatality. According to the police, the incident happened around 1:44 p.m. on Monterey Road and Capitol Expressway. Furthermore, the reports revealed that a big rig driver turning left from southbound Monterey, towards westbound Capitol Expressway, struck a woman. Investigators said the woman...
Nationwide Report

1 person dead, 5 others hospitalized after a two-car crash near Delhi (Delhi, CA)

1 person dead, 5 others hospitalized after a two-car crash near Delhi (Delhi, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed and five others received major injuries following a traffic collision Tuesday near Delhi. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of North Vincent Road and West Harding Road at 8:24 a.m. after getting reports of a car crash [...]
DELHI, CA
