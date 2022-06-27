Clinton County Man Wins $1M On Scratch Off Lottery Ticket

(CBS DETROIT) – A man’s bad day took a turn for the better when he won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s 20X Cashword instant game.

The 40-year-old Clinton County man purchased his ticket at J&H Family Stores, located at 917 East Main Street in Owosso.

“I was having a bad day, so I left work early and stopped to purchase a Lottery ticket on my way home,” said the player. “When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $1 million, all I could think was: ‘There is no way this is real.’

“I took the ticket back in to the store to scan it and got a message to file a claim. I still was having a hard time believing it was real, so I scanned it on the Lottery app to confirm. It was an unbelievable feeling when the amount of $1 million came up on the screen!”

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize and chose to receive it as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000 rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.

With his winnings, the player says he plans to buy a new truck and then save the rest.

