ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Spain’s iZen, Netflix Talk Reality TV Show ‘Insiders’

By Emiliano De Pablos
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WRFoK_0gNOkjrr00

Click here to read the full article.

TV program “Insiders,” set up at Spain-based company iZen , has become Netflix ’s first Spanish original reality show. The aim was to be innovative and, at the same time, recover the essence of old reality TV.

“Insiders” is produced by José Velasco, iZen president and founder, who years ago was behind the local version of “Big Brother,” where reality TV took off.

Velasco and Álvaro Díaz, entertainment director at Netflix Spain, talked about reality TV at last week’s Conecta Fiction & Entertainment industry meeting in Toledo.

In “Insiders,” hosted by “Money Heist” star Najwa Nimri, 12 contestants think they are in the final stage of a casting call for a reality show about which they had no details. But the reality show has in fact already begun, without their knowing it. The winner took home a €100,000 ($105,612) prize.

“Insiders’” Season 1 launched on Oct. 21; Season 2 premiered on May 19.

“It was a challenge to position our unscripted strategy and we wanted to do it in a different way: Innovating. From there, Velasco came back with a proposal, trying to give something that has not been seen,” Díaz explained.

“What really made the first reality show different was that feeling of innocence, that you didn’t know what was going to happen. We came up with the idea of combining the concept of hidden camera with the reality show concept,” Velasco added.

“Insiders” is highly ambitious production terms: with a near 100-person crew and a strong technical inout, taking place on a 17,200 sq. ft. soundstage with more than 250 hidden microphones and 70 hidden cameras.

“To be able to watch and hear the contestants without them knowing it leads to setting up a kind of huge hidden camera show in which you cannot miss an aspect, that of coexistence because it is essential,” Velasco argued.

For Netflix, “it was not only our first entertainment bet in Spain but also the first time that all the episodes of a TV program have been shared online. It’s been a learning experience,” Díaz said.

Another challenge was to make the show available in the 190 countries where Netflix operates, all at once. “We must adapt to the way viewers now wants to consume content, with everything accessible from day one,” said Díaz, who defined “Insiders” as “glocal content.”

Both seasons were recorded together, before the launch of the show, to avoid contestants discovering the trick to the show.

Despite that, “Insiders” doesn’t look like it’s now totally over. “Creatives at iZen have already thought of several options to reinvent the format,” Diaz explained.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Friends’ Creator Donates $4 Million Due to ‘Guilt’ and Embarrassment Over Show’s Zero Diversity

Click here to read the full article. “Friends” creator Marta Kauffman told the Los Angeles Times that she’s so “embarrassed” by and feels such “guilt” over the lack of diversity on her classic NBC sitcom that she’s donating $4 million to create the Marta F. Kauffman ‘78 Professorship in African and African American Studies at Brandeis University. Kauffman said it was originally “difficult and frustrating” to have the show criticized for its lack of diverse characters, but she became critical herself after the 2020 murder of George Floyd. “It was after what happened to George Floyd that I began to wrestle...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery’s ‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro Signs A+E Networks Deal, Including Lifetime Holiday Movie

Click here to read the full article. “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro, a longtime staple in the Warner Bros. Discovery lifestyle brands family, is making A+E Networks his new TV home. The cable giant has signed custom cake whiz Valastro, who rose to fame through his TLC reality series “Cake Boss,” which is centered on his long-standing family business Carlo’s Bakery, to a multi-platform creative partnership. The pact encompasses more than 60 hours of original programming, including development of multiple new series and holiday specials produced by A+E’s Six West Media, in association with Valastro’s Cakehouse Media. One of those projects will...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Black Bird’ Cast Remembers Co-Star Ray Liotta at Premiere: ‘He Meant Everything to Us’

Click here to read the full article. True crime is all the craze on the small screen. Now, “Black Bird” is looking to shake things up. The series, starring Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser, aims to play mind games with its audience, pitting a high school football star against a suspected serial killer. For Egerton, the show is more than just an interesting story of a horrendous crime, it’s a portrait of masculinity and how decisions made by men “fuck up the world.” “You can watch it and learn something about what it means to be a human being,” Egerton told...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Cameron Diaz Comes Out of Retirement for Netflix Movie With Jamie Foxx

Click here to read the full article. Cameron Diaz is officially out of retirement. The 49-year-old actor, who stepped back from Hollywood in 2018, will star alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix’s action-comedy “Back in Action.” The project reunites Diaz and Foxx, who worked together on 1999’s sports drama “Any Given Sunday” and 2014’s “Annie” remake, which was Diaz’s final film role before “retiring.” Foxx made the announcement on Twitter, sharing audio from a phone call with Diaz, who can’t seem to find the words to tell the world that she’s returning to the silver screen. “I don’t know how to do this, you...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Najwa Nimri
Variety

‘Why Women Kill’ Canceled at Paramount+ Despite Season 3 Renewal (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Why Women Kill” has been canceled at Paramount+ after two seasons, Variety has learned exclusively. The cancellation comes despite the fact that the show was renewed for a third season in December 2021. The show originally launched in 2019 when Paramount+ was still known as CBS All Access, with Season 2 airing between June and July of 2021. “Paramount+ has made the difficult decision not to move forward with Season 3 of ‘Why Women Kill,'” a Paramount+ spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. “We would like to thank our partners at CBS Studios and Imagine Television...
TV SERIES
Variety

Dakota Johnson Hated Being Dragged Into Depp-Heard Trial: ‘For the Love of God, Why Am I Involved?’

Click here to read the full article. Dakota Johnson broke her silence to Vanity Fair on what it was like being dragged into the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Johnson went viral on social media during the trial due to a video from a 2015 press conference she attended with Depp at the Venice Film Festival to promote their crime drama “Black Mass.” In the video, Johnson reacts to Depp’s bandaged fingers and laughs after he seemingly explains his injury. Depp’s finger injury became a focal point during the trial. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star testified that...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis, According to Reports

Click here to read the full article. The cause of Travis Barker’s emergency trip to the hospital Tuesday is reported to be due to pancreatitis, which doctors believe to be triggered by a colonoscopy. According to TMZ, multiple sources connected to the family have confirmed the hospitalization was a result of pancreas inflammation which includes symptoms like nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting. There are no details as to when Barker had the colonoscopy, but TMZ reports it was “recent.” The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer and husband to Kourtney Kardashian, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for further care after first checking into West...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Bret Michaels Confirms Hospitalization Due to ‘Unforeseen Medical Complication’

Click here to read the full article. Poison frontman Bret Michaels has confirmed the hospitalization that caused the band to pull out of a concert in Nashville on Thursday. “To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!!” Michaels posted on his Instagram account. “I was truly fired up to get on stage in the music city and perform, but due to an unknown complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible. I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I’m working on being back 100% very soon & hope you rocked...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Spanish#Netflix Spain
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Finale: Everything That Happened — and Who Survived

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers through the end of Season 4, Volume 2 of “Stranger Things,” currently streaming on Netflix. The fourth and penultimate season of “Stranger Things” is filled with multiple worlds, numerous deaths and a pineapple pizza. Picking up directly after the events of Episode 7, the final two episodes — four hours in total — that make up “Stranger Things” Season 4, Vol. 2 answer many burning questions while presenting even more ahead of the final season. Here, Variety breaks down just a few of the highlights. Will’s Sexuality + Painting At the start...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Why Ben Savage Is Not Part of the ‘Boy Meets World’ Rewatch Podcast: ‘It’s Not His Thing’

Click here to read the full article. Ben Savage was the main character of “Boy Meets World,” the sitcom that aired as part of ABC’s “TGIF” from 1993 to 2000, but he’s not planning to rewatch the episodes with his former co-stars. Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong, who starred as Topanga, Eric and Shawn, respectively, on the show, launched “Pod Meets World,” an iHeartRadio rewatch podcast, on June 27. During the first episode, “TGI-Happening,” Fishel explained why the show’s leading man isn’t part of the project. “Ben Savage is doing his own thing. He’s doing Lifetime movies. He’s busy. We...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Winona Ryder Fact Checks ‘Stranger Things’ 1980s Accuracy on Set, Scripts ‘Had to Change’

Click here to read the full article. When you’re making a show set in the 1980s and jam-packed with all things 1980s pop culture, it helps to have a 1980s icon on set. Such is the case for “Stranger Things” and Winona Ryder, who not only stars in the series as Joyce Byers but also makes sure creators Matt and Ross Duffer maintain 1980s accuracy on set. Ryder’s co-star told Harper’s Bazaar (via IndieWire) that the Duffer Brothers have often had to change scripts after Ryder fact-checked them. “She’d tell them, ‘This song actually came out in ’85, and you have...
MOVIES
Variety

Sonny Barger and the Hells Angels: Five Ways the Outlaw Motorcycle Club Left Tire Tracks on Pop Culture

Click here to read the full article. With the death this week of Ralph “Sonny” Barger, national president of famed motorcycle club the Hells Angels, a piece of vibrant American pop culture history recedes farther into the past. It’s hard to appreciate today, but when Barger founded the Oakland chapter in 1957, the mythology of the outlaw biker had already been emblazoned on the national consciousness through the Hells Angels’ impact on fashion, movies and music, as a symbol of rebellion. Barger’s death on June 29 at the age of 83 made international headlines because of that reach. Barger was the face...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘Avatar 2’ Debuts First Look Photos of Kate Winslet’s Na’vi Warrior: She’s a ‘Fearless Leader’

Click here to read the full article. “Avatar: The Way of Water” is set to reunite Kate Winslet with her “Titanic” director James Cameron, and now fans can finally see what the Oscar-winning actor looks like as a Na’vi warrior. Empire magazine debuted the first images of Winslet as Ronal, whom the actor describes as a “deeply loyal and a fearless leader.” Winslet stars in the long-awaited sequel opposite returning cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and more. “She is strong. A warrior,” Winslet told Empire magazine about her character. “Even in the face of grave danger, and with...
MOVIES
Variety

Fox Cancels Amy Poehler’s Animated Series ‘Duncanville’ After Three Seasons

Click here to read the full article. “Duncanville” will end its run after three seasons. Amy Poehler executive produced “Duncanville” and starred in the show as Duncan, an ordinary 15-year-old with a wild imagination and his sights set on the freedom of adulthood. Fox confirmed on Thursday that the show wouldn’t be back for a fourth season. “Mike Scully, Julie Thacker Scully and Amy Poehler delivered a unique animated family comedy with a distinct voice and point of view that we are proud of,” a Fox spokesperson said. “But we can confirm that this season will be its last on...
TV SERIES
Variety

BritBox International Expands ‘Death in Paradise’ Universe With BBC, Sets Lenny Henry Series With ITV, ‘Crime,’ ‘The Cleaner’ Return

Click here to read the full article. The universe of the globally popular “Death in Paradise” series is being expanded with new show “Beyond Paradise.” The new series follows characters who have moved from sunny Saint Marie to rural Britain. Co-commissioned by BBC One and BritBox International, and reuniting Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton in the lead roles, the six-part “Beyond Paradise,” created by Tony Jordan and Robert Thorogood, will be produced by Red Planet Pictures. Executive chair of Red Planet, Jordan, will act as showrunner and executive producer alongside Tim Key and Belinda Campbell, and Diederick Santer and Tommy Bulfin...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Smashes Nielsen Streaming Records With More Than 7.2 Billion Minutes Watched in One Week

Click here to read the full article. Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things” has broken the Nielsen streaming record for most-viewed program in a single week, according to the measurement company’s newly released streaming Top 10 records. The science fiction drama was viewed for 7.2 billion minutes between May 30 and June 5, which was Season 4 Volume 1’s first full week of availability, easily landing in the No. 1 position on the chart. Previously, “Tiger King” and “Ozark” were the only titles to have crossed 5 billion minutes viewed in one week, both reaching that milestone in March 2020. The premiere...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

ABC Entertainment/Walt Disney TV Promotes Ashley Kline-Shapiro to VP, Unscripted and Slate Publicity

Click here to read the full article. Ashley Kline-Shapiro has been upped to VP of unscripted and slate publicity for ABC Entertainment and Walt Disney Television Alternative. As part of the announcement, ABC revealed that it had launched a new slate publicity and special projects division, overseen by Kline-Shapiro, “responsible for identifying collaborative opportunities across the ABC and General Entertainment programming slate, streamlining the approach to publicity events, festivals and junkets.” Kline-Shapiro, who has oversee unscripted publicity for ABC Entertainment, will add “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and the new slate publicity and special projects team to her oversight. She also...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘The Terminal List:’ How to Watch Chris Pratt’s New Action Series Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Prime Video is delivering the star power this month with the release of the much-anticipated “The Terminal List,” starring Chris Pratt. The entire first season of the action series arrived on the streamer today and is already No. 3 in the U.S. Based on James Carr’s best-selling novel of the same name, the revenge thriller follows a Navy SEAL lieutenant James Reece (Pratt) whose most recent mission goes awry: his entire platoon is fatally...
TV SERIES
Variety

Travis Barker Reportedly Hospitalized in Undisclosed Medical Emergency: ‘God Save Me’

Click here to read the full article. Travis Barker was reportedly hospitalized in Los Angeles Tuesday for an undisclosed reason. According to multiple reports, the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer and husband to Kourtney Kardashian was rushed to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center for further care after first checking into West Hills Hospital and Medical Center Tuesday morning. At 10:45 a.m. PT Tuesday morning, Barker shared a vague message on Twitter, possibly alluding to his medical condition. “God save me,” the drummer wrote. God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022 However, Barker’s short post has not been the only activity on his Twitter account since. His...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Millie Bobby Brown Cried Seeing Vecna on ‘Stranger Things’ Set: ‘She Wouldn’t Look at Me’

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Episodes 8 and 9 of “Stranger Things 4,” now streaming on Netflix. Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna is one of the scariest baddies to hit Hawkins, Ind., since the Mind Flayer and Demogorgon, and he’s so terrifying that he made Mille Bobby Brown cry. In an interview with Variety, Bower explains, “They brought her up into a position where she’s bound. I walked up to her [as Vecna] and she burst into tears. She wouldn’t look at me and she was visibly just disgusted by the whole thing.” Brown wasn’t...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy