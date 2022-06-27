ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Nears Series Order for David Oyelowo-Led Dramedy ‘Government Cheese’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
 4 days ago
David Oyelowo is set to star in a dramedy series that is nearing a pickup order at Apple , Variety has learned exclusively.

The show is titled “Government Cheese” and is based on the short film of the same name made by Paul Hunter. Hunter serves as co-creator on the series version with Aeysha Carr (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Carmichael Show”).

“Government Cheese” follows Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo), a man recently released from prison who struggles to keep his criminal past at bay and win back his family, all while processing moments of divine intervention that seem to happen with increasing frequency.

Hunter and Oyelowo originally brought the short film to MACRO and Apple, which will serve as co-studios on the series. Hunter, Carr, and Oyelowo all serve as executive producers along with Charles D. King, Marta Fernandez, Jelani Johnson and Ahmadou Seck of MACRO Television Studios. Oyelowo executive produces under his Yoruba Saxon banner, while Hunter executive produces via Ventureland. Ali Brown of Ventureland co-executive produces.

This marks the second Apple series to which Oyelowo is attached. He is also set to appear in the streamer’s series adaptation of Hugh Howey’s post-apocalyptic “Wool” novels. It is also the latest leading TV role for Oyelowo, as he is attached to star in the Paramount+ Western series “1883: The Bass Reeves Story.”  The show is based on the real-life lawman and was announced as part of an overall deal Yoruba Saxon signed with Paramount back in September 2021. Oyelowo is otherwise known for his roles in films like “Selma,” “Don’t Let Go,” “Queen of Katwe,” and “A United Kingdom.” He made his feature directorial debut in 2020 with the film “The Water Man,” in which he also starred.

Oyelowo is repped by CAA, Hamilton Hodell and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.

Juror Reveals Why Amber Heard Lost to Johnny Depp: She Had ‘Crocodile Tears’ and Made Us ‘Uncomfortable’

Click here to read the full article. A juror from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial spoke exclusively to “Good Morning America” about the trial verdict, which ruled that Heard defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence. Heard is ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to Depp as a result. The juror, one of five men on the seven-person jury, told “GMA” that Heard’s emotional testimony during the trial was not realistic. “The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were...
CELEBRITIES
Christian Bale Still Hasn’t Seen ‘The Batman,’ Says Robert Pattinson Is an ‘Absolutely Wonderful Actor’

Click here to read the full article. Christian Bale says he hasn’t watched “The Batman”… yet. “I still haven’t seen it. I will see it,” Bale told Variety during Thursday’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. “Listen mate, it’s amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their films and they’re always looking at me going, ‘Are you kidding?’ I like to really savor films and I don’t watch too many. But I will, I certainly will. Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other,...
MOVIES
Tony Dokoupil Renews CBS News Contract as TV’s Morning Wars Enter New Phase (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Some people gird for battle by putting on armor. Tony Dokoupil just bought a second pair of dress shoes. “I’ve had the same pair of brown, beat-up, nasty dress shoes — my good shoes. I’ve been wearing them for several years now,” the “CBS Mornings” co-anchor confides in a recent interview. Dokoupil, 41 years old, has reason to refresh his wardrobe. He and CBS News have renewed his contract, locking in the team behind the network’s morning news program– Gayle King and Nate Burleson also co-anchor  the show, while Vladimir Duthiers is a daily contributor...
TV & VIDEOS
