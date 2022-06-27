ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 61, Charged In Windsor Mill Shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 61-year-old man has been charged in the shooting of a man in Windsor Mill over the weekend, police said.

William Mints, of Catonsville, is charged with first-degree assault in the shooting.

Officers responded around noon Saturday to the 7500 block of Windsor Mill Road for a shooting. There, they found Mints and a man in his twenties who had been shot, police said.

The man was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury. Police said Mints suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The circumstances of the shooting are unclear.

Mint is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

