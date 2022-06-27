ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

An Invasive Fish Gets a Makeover: Asian Carp is Now ‘Copi’ on a Restaurant Menu Near You

By Aimee Levitt
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s an exciting new local fish on Chicago restaurant menus. It’s called copi, and you should try it today! Oh, wait, no. It’s just Asian carp, the notorious invasive species that has driven out most other native fish in the Mississippi River and its tributaries since it was introduced in fish...

chicago.eater.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Where to Drink Outdoors in Bronzeville and Hyde Park

North Side and South Side residents might not be able to agree on much, but they do share a love of enjoying the city’s all-too-elusive nice weather by spending time drinking outside. The neighborhoods of Bronzeville and Hyde Park don’t have the flashy rooftops of downtown, but they both have a wide variety of excellent patios where diners can BYOB or enjoy a glass of wine or a signature cocktail while dining on Southern, Cajun, or Jamaican fare. There’s even a deck bar right at the 31st Street Beach perfect for really making the most out of a hot day.
NBC Chicago

2022 Taste of Chicago: Everything You Need to Know

July 8-10 12-8 p.m., Grant Park, Buckingham Fountain (Jackson & Columbus) 5 p.m. - Shaylin B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made. 5 p.m. - Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made. 6 p.m. - Girl K. 7:15pm - Aterciopelados. Sunday, July 10. DJ: Miss Alex...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Eater

Maple & Ash Investors File Lawsuit Against Owners Who Are Already Suing Each Other

The Maple & Ash legal saga continues. In previous installments, co-owners David Pisor and Jim Lasky sued each other. Pisor filed a lawsuit against Lasky, alleging that Lasky locked him out of the corporate office and cut off his access to electronic reports after Pisor refused to sell Lasky his stake in the company. Lasky countersued, accusing Pisor of removing $265,000 from two company bank accounts and transferring them to his own private account. Now, nine outside investors are suing both Pisor and Lasky, Crain’s reports, claiming the pair took $3 million they invested in Maple & Ash and using it to fund other restaurants they own. Both Pisor and Lasky deny the accusations, so at least there’s one thing they can agree on. Meanwhile, their latest venture, the all-day Cafe Sophie, which opened in April, is temporarily closed to tend to maintenance issues, according to its website.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Carp#Fish#Real Estate Taxes#Food Drink#Great Lakes Restoration#Tribune#Midwestern#Ina Mae Tavern#Frontier#Block Club
CBS Chicago

Dog shocked by light pole at Orland Park baseball field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dog was shocked by a light pole at a baseball field in Orland Park.The village confirmed a resident reached out on June 14 to report their dog had been jolted at John Humphrey Complex. The spokesperson says the power was immediately cut to the area so the issue could be addressed. Video shows what appear to be improvements made by the village to the base of light poles around the fields. The village says they are not aware of any previous incidents with poles at the baseball complex. The dog was not injured. 
ORLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Forest Park Review

Mr. Beef takes bow in Harlem Avenue grand opening

Mr. Beef and Pizza, 123 Harlem Ave., hosted a festive grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 26. The purveyor of house made Italian beef, pizza with parmesan tomato sauce, and fresh salads opened in the winter, but waited to celebrate its Forest Park debut under the summer sun. To bring a sense of fun, Nick Kollias, invited owners of colorful hot rods and pristine vintage cars to park in the spot’s generous lot.
FOREST PARK, IL
Block Club Chicago

Swastikas Drawn On Jefferson Park Businesses Owned By People Of Color: ‘It Definitely Feels Targeted’

JEFFERSON PARK — Three Far Northwest Side businesses all owned and operated by people of color were tagged with swastikas Tuesday night, owners said. Black swastikas were painted on back doors, a front sign and a van belonging to Supreme Smoke Shop, 4766 N. Milwaukee Ave., Cannabist, a dispensary at 4758 N. Milwaukee Ave. and Indigenous government office Ho-Chunk Nation at 4738 N. Milwaukee Ave.
kolomkobir.com

Five Properties For Sale With Their Own Beaches – Chicago Magazine

We barely had a spring around these parts (seriously, what was with all that gloom and cloud cover?). Now that it’s officially summer, we can start hitting the lakefront. If you want to live on the water, no surprise it’s going to cost you a bundle. But a home with your own private beach? Forget about it! That just screams luxury. Yet we can still indulge in the fantasy of being able to afford an ultra-expensive property, whether it’s owning a historic estate on the North Shore or a new residence on a private lake in Wisconsin. As you look through the following homes for sale, you’ll see there’s something for everybody. Well, something for everybody who can afford it.
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Want a beachfront getaway? Check out this hotel in Illinois.

ZION, Ill. (WIFR) - After almost two years, one popular beachfront property is opening its doors for the summer. Reservations are now being accepted at The Illinois Beach Hotel located at Illinois Beach State Park in Lake County. The hotel will have a soft opening this Friday, July 1 and will begin taking reservations for limited hotel rooms on Monday, June 27. For reservations, click here.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
GQMagazine

The Bear Is the Great Chicago TV Show

When I was 19, I got a summer job working at a beloved little hot dog place about a mile from Wrigley Field on the North Side of Chicago, and either a 15-minute bike ride or two El trains, one bus, and a ten-minute walk from my apartment, thanks to the city’s wonderfully confusing public transportation. The place was cramped and decorated with autographed pictures of famous locals and lots of Cubs and Bears gear, and firefighters and cops always got discounts (cops also received free soda). The soundtrack was mostly older electric blues stuff, and the city’s flag greeted you over the door upon entry. It was stiflingly hot all year round, and the owner yelled a lot, mostly to let me know what a terrible job I was doing: I didn’t put enough relish on the dogs, or hadn’t dipped the Italian beef in the vat of its own juice long enough, and so on. He yelled at me in English, unlike the two Polish cashiers who pretended not to speak the language so I couldn’t understand their complaints about what a bad job I was doing.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Minimum Wage Will Increase July 1. Here's How Much it Will Be

Several big measures are going into effect July 1 in Chicago, one of them being an increase in the city's minimum wage. Currently, Chicago's minimum wage is $15 an hour for employers that have 21 or more employees, and $14 an hour for smaller businesses. But July 1, that rate is set to increase, according to officials.
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

Here's A List Of Food Vendors That Will Be At The Taste Of Chicago

Grab your wallet and prepare to head to Grant Park soon as the Taste of Chicago is a little under two weeks away. If you’re a true Chicagoan or a visitor who loves the city, you know this event is one of the most attended summer festivities. With dishes that appeal to your hungry needs, such as the iconic Chicago-style hot dog, deep-dish pizza, and an old-style turkey leg, you’ll leave disapproving of how much you ate but overfilled with Chicago joy.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Can a colonoscopy trigger pancreatitis?

Dr. Rajesh N. Keswani, gastroenterologist and medical director of quality for the Northwestern Medicine Digestive Health Center, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what is pancreatitis, how to spot the symptoms, and whether a colonoscopy can cause the rare condition. “Better knowledge means better health for...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy