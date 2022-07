In addition to 2023 forward Papa Kante, Pitt will be hosting another top recruit on Wednesday, this time coming from the 2024 class. New Jersey shooting guard Moses Hipps told Pittsburgh Sports Now that he will take an unofficial visit to Pitt for the day on Wednesday. Hipps is a 6-foot-4 guard, ranked as the No. 71 overall player in the nation by the 247 Sports Composite. Recently, Hipps caught up with PSN shortly after hearing from Pitt for the first time.

