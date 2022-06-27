Broadband CEO: Arkansas far ahead of other states with expansion investments

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the State will settle allegations of fraud against Mallinckrodt ARD, LLC, formerly known as Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a subsidiary of the pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt plc, which sells and markets pharmaceutical products throughout the nation. Rutledge has joined with 49 other states and territories including, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the federal government to settle the allegations of fraud. The total value of the settlement is $233,707,865.18, plus interest, to be paid over a period of seven years. In total, Arkansas will receive $238,515.92.
