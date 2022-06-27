ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Broadband CEO: Arkansas far ahead of other states with expansion investments

By Roby Brock
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Morse, CEO of Jonesboro-based Ritter Communications, a regional telecom and broadband provider, said Arkansas is well ahead of surrounding states when it comes to investing in high-speed Internet fiber...

ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas PBS adds additional signal to expand coverage area

Arkansas PBS can now be watched on a new broadcast signal in eastern Arkansas. On Tuesday, network executives and political leaders gathered in West Memphis to celebrate the new channel going on the air. With a tower located near Forrest City, the signal extends east to the Tennessee border. Other...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Energy bills to rise for SWEPCO customers in Arkansas

Nearly 125,000 Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) customers in western Arkansas will soon see an increase in their energy bills. The utility company reported Wednesday (June 29) that the Arkansas Public Service Commission (APSC) approved its rate request. SWEPCO sought a base rate increase and an interim fuel adjustment for...
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

Here Are Arkansas’s Top 10 Lowest-Paying Jobs

Arkansas, as well as the rest of the country, is on its way back after the pandemic but why are there so many job openings?. We all see help-wanted signs up everywhere. You keep hearing about the great resignation with workers just walking out of jobs because of poor working conditions. This list may surprise you. Keep in mind this list is for the entire state of Arkansas and the average pay may be higher than it is in Texarkana.
TEXARKANA, AR
KHBS

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson On The Record

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson appeared on 40/29 News On The Record and talked with 40/29's Yuna Lee about taxes, school safety and his possible run for president. Part 1 is above. In Part 1, Hutchinson explains why he wants to call a special session to lower Arkansas' taxes. He also talked about why he's against a gas tax holiday.
advancemonticellonian.com

Big option on the way for waste disposal in Southeast Arkansas

Drew County, along with nine other counties in Southeast Arkansas, will have an alternative choice for waste disposal in approximately two years, when MD Power opens a fully functional waste to energy plant in Lake Village. The Drew County Quorum Court approved an ordinance earlier this month during their June 13, regularly scheduled monthly meeting to begin hauling trash to the energy from waste center near Lake Village. Once the facility is completed it will be able to process 500 tons of household trash a day. The trash will be turned into gas that will then be used to heat water, produce steam and create energy.
DREW COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Inflation impacts Arkansas fireworks

CENTERTON, Ark. — Inflation impacts Arkansas fireworks. A salesperson at a Centerton tent told us sales are slow so far this year.Watch video above for more information!
CENTERTON, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Center for Forest Business has tall forest story to tell

Warren, Arkansas — The Arkansas Center for Forest Business has built a database full of Arkansas forest facts. The newly created center wants to share its statistics with economic decision-makers and civic groups. This week Dr. Matthew Pelkki, Director of the ACFB, Dr. Sagar Chhetri, postdoctoral economist, and Ana Gutierrez, research associate with the Center appeared before the Bradley County Economic Development Office at the invitation of BCEDC chairperson Bob Moore. The trio presented collective information and hard numbers regarding forest and forest industry economic contributions in Bradley County and then answered questions from the group. The presentation provided data that support what many already know – the value of the wood industry to Bradley County is inescapable.
WARREN, AR
Kait 8

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Arkansas

(Stacker) - The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Arkansas nursing home battles COVID-19 outbreak

MARION, Ark. — A nursing home in Marion, Ark., is battling a COVID-19 outbreak. Willowbend Healthcare and Rehabilitation holds 112 residents. FOX13 learned that a COVID threat inside the building resulted in some staff and residents testing positive for the virus. As COVID case data continues to show both...
MARION, AR
ed88radio.com

Weekly Update from State Representative DeAnn Vaught

If you are someone you know is caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or other dementia, you may be interested in a new program launched this week. The Arkansas Legislative Council recently approved the creation and funding for the Dementia Respite Care Pilot Program. This program provides $500...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Mallinckrodt to pay Arkansas $238k to settle lawsuit alleging underpayment of Medicaid drug rebates

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the State will settle allegations of fraud against Mallinckrodt ARD, LLC, formerly known as Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a subsidiary of the pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt plc, which sells and markets pharmaceutical products throughout the nation. Rutledge has joined with 49 other states and territories including, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the federal government to settle the allegations of fraud. The total value of the settlement is $233,707,865.18, plus interest, to be paid over a period of seven years. In total, Arkansas will receive $238,515.92.
ARKANSAS STATE
actionnews5.com

Expert shares concerns over hammerhead worm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is a worm that looks like it came from a sci-fi movie. Hammerhead worms have been spotted in Greene County, Arkansas. Vic Ford Senior, Associate Vice President of Agriculture and Natural Resources for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, joined Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about more about what makes this species so dangerous and the environmental impacts it could pose.
MEMPHIS, TN

Community Policy