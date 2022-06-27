June is Scoliosis Awareness Month

When Father Joseph Keough first came to Suffield in the summer of 1994, he served as a deacon at Sacred Heart Church with Father Ted Raczynski as his mentor and Father Stephen Sledesky as assistant pastor. His experience with these two priests helped to seal his decision on becoming a priest. He had no idea that someday he would return to this church as pastor. The whole situation became very real to him when he celebrated his first Mass as pastor as he walked down the aisle at Sacred Heart Church.

18 HOURS AGO