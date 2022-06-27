June is Scoliosis Awareness Month

NEWINGTON – Dogs in town have a new destination to run free and play. The long-awaited Newington Dog Park opens Friday on John Stewart Drive at 10 a.m. Town Manager Keith Chapman worked with the Town’s Highway, Engineering and Parks Departments to bring this project to fruition. Construction and landscaping were made possible by contributions from Stonehedge Garden Center, New Britain Fence Company and Laydon Construction. Hartford HealthCare, which owns the property and the abutting Jefferson House and Cedar Mountain Commons, is leasing the land to the town for $1 per year.
