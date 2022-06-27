ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

NJ wildfire in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest fully contained

By Kathleen Hopkins, Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago
MANCHESTER - A wildfire that burned some 315 acres at Brendan T. Byrne State Forest was fully contained as of 10 a.m. Monday, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

The cause of the blaze, which started Sunday off of Pasadena Road on the boundary of Manchester and Woodland townships, is under investigation, the fire service said on its Facebook page.

No injuries were reported, although for a brief time on Sunday afternoon, seven structures were threatened by the fire. By 11 p.m. Sunday, the fire no longer posed a threat to the buildings, the fire service said.

Fire service staff remain on the scene to continue improving containment lines and monitor the area to ensure public safety. Smoke conditions can be expected to continue for several hours, the fire service said.

The fire came on the heels another Pinelands wildfire that erupted last week in Wharton State Forest to the south and burned more than 13,000 acres, officials said.

