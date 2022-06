T-Mobile is going to sell app usage and web activity data of customers to third-party marketers, according to AdExchanger. Last year, it was reported that T-Mobile would automatically enroll its subscribers in an advertising program based on online activity. The program, called App Insights, was in beta for the last 12 months. It will let clients 'leverage app insights,' which T-Mobile says is the 'strongest indicator of consumer intent.'

