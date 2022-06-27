Torrent of gunfire outside Boynton Beach home leaves one woman dead

A woman was found shot inside a home on Ocean Breeze Circle in Boynton Beach early Monday, police said. The exterior of the home was riddled with bullet holes. The victim later died. South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A torrent of gunfire erupted outside a home in Boynton Beach early Monday, killing a woman inside the home, police said.

Shortly after 1 a.m., a 911 caller reported gunfire in the area of the Ocean Breeze West community in Boynton Beach. Police found a woman in a home on Ocean Breeze Circle who had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Nearly three dozen bullet holes were visible on the exterior of the house, including a dozen in the garage door.

A red Hyundai that was backed into the driveway had bullet holes in its windshield and a flattened tire. The windows of the home were shot up as well.

Video footage given to the South Florida Sun Sentinel shows the front of the home illuminated by flashlights after police arrived and had begun searching for evidence and bullet casings. The neighbor’s Ring camera did not capture the shootings.

Police released few details.

Anyone with information is asked call the Boynton Beach Police Department’s non-emergency number, 561-742-8116, and ask for a detective in the Major Case Unit.

Eileen Kelley can be reached at 772-925-9193 or ekelley@sunsentinel.com .