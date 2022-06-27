Ukraine Blows Up Russian Anti-Aircraft System on Snake Island

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Monday shared video footage of what it said was its military destroying a Russian anti-aircraft system on Snake Island.

The ministry posted the video on Twitter and wrote "[t]he occupiers lost an anti-aircraft system Pantsir (SA-22 Greyhound)." On Facebook , Ukraine's Operational Command South said "[m]ore than 10 hits have been recorded" of Russian targets on Snake Island. A Ukrainian military spokesperson told CNN the strikes occurred overnight and that they were "still investigating the results."

Russian President Vladimir Putin 's forces seized control of the Ukrainian island in the Black Sea soon after the invasion began in late February. As Russia prepared to occupy Snake Island, its warships demanded Ukrainian guards surrender, which prompted one guard to respond, " Russian warship, go f**k yourself ." Audio of the guard's message quickly went viral and his words became a rallying cry for Ukraine, and the country's postal service soon commemorated the moment on a stamp.

One of the Russian naval vessels responsible for the capture of Snake Island was the Moskva , the flagship of Putin's Black Sea fleet. In one of the biggest setbacks for Russia's military, the Moskva , which was estimated to be worth $750 million , was sunk in April by Ukrainian forces.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's Twitter post that showed its reportedly successful strike on the Russian anti-aircraft system proclaimed: "The cleaning of our land will continue as long as needed."

Elsewhere in Ukraine, officials have been urging civilians to evacuate multiple sites. In the city of Sloviansk, the public was told they should immediately evacuate following overnight explosions. Civilians in Lysychansk were also told to leave after the Russian military advanced into the city located in the eastern Luhansk region.

Putin's military continues to find success after shifting its strategy to concentrate on eastern regions of Ukraine. Russia also hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with missile attacks on Sunday , killing at least one person and wounding others.

"The Russians hit Kyiv again. Missiles damaged an apartment building and a kindergarten. Russia should be designated a state sponsor of terrorism ASAP," the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky 's office, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Twitter .

The attacks on Kyiv came as the Group of Seven (G7) countries—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States— gathered for a meeting in Germany. Speaking to reporters at the summit, President Joe Biden condemned the attacks as "barbarism," according to Reuters.

On Monday, Zelensky made a virtual appearance at the G7 summit and called on the leaders to help make a push to end the war by winter.

Newsweek has reached out to the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministries for comment.