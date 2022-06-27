GOP rep. says Pelosi pushed daughter during photo op

(WJW) — A newly-elected congresswoman says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed her young daughter during a photo op last week.

Fox 8 reached out to Pelosi’s office for a statement.

Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, posted a video on Twitter of the alleged incident that took place as Pelosi welcomed her to the House of Representatives.

“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her. She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen,” the post says. “No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!”

Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, responded on Twitter.

“It’s sad to see “news outlets” that know better misrepresent the Speaker’s effort to ensure Rep. Flores’ daughters wouldn’t be hidden behind her in all of the photos of such an important moment for their family.”

Hammill also tweeted a video showing other interactions between Pelosi and Flores’ family during the photo op.

