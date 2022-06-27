Deputies: Missing Lincolnton Woman Found Safe

A Morganton man is under arrest after firing a gun in downtown Boone, then fleeing into Caldwell County. On Thursday morning, June 30th at 2:11 a.m., Boone Police Officers were dispatched to Boone Saloon, located at 489 W. King St., regarding a possible impaired driver and a disturbance at the business after the patron was asked to leave at closing. The suspect left prior to arrival of officers; however, according to witnesses, fired one round from what was later to be determined as a 9 mm handgun, before fleeing the scene. A vehicle description, along with registration information was broadcast to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

BOONE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO