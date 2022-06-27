ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnton, NC

Deputies: Missing Lincolnton Woman Found Safe

By Deeandra Michel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say a woman reported missing in Lincoln County on April 29th has been located and is safe. Sherry Lee Cornell, 47, was found by Newton Police on Saturday, June 25th. During the investigation, detectives located...

