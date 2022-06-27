ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Skylands - The Raids Update Trailer

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the trailer to see what to expect with...

IGN

Little Cities - Hand Tracking Update Trailer

The new Big Hands in Little Cities update for Little Cities is available now for Meta Quest and Meta Quest 2. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the update, featuring hand tracking 2.0 support. With this update, you can explore your mini-metropolis with a range of simple hand gestures, with intuitive movements for navigation, zooming in and out, and effortlessly crafting homes, shops and services.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Skate 4: New Trailer Revealed, EA Asking for Playtesters

Since Skate 3’s release over 12 years ago, fans and newcomers alike have eagerly awaited the release of Skate 4 (also known as skate.). Though it’s been almost a year since Full Circle's last update, the newly-formed team wants players to know that they're “still working on it.”
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Avatar: Reckoning Trailer Reveals 2023 Release for The MMORPG Mobile Game

There are two new Avatar properties on the horizon and the players just cannot contain their excitement for either one of them. Avatar: The Way of the Water, the much-awaited sequel, is all set to come to theatres in 2022 and Avatar: Reckoning is the huge MMORPG game that is being developed for Android and iOS devices. Avatar: Reckoning just dropped a new trailer and it has got all the people buzzing about it.
VIDEO GAMES
#Video Game#Raids
IGN

Cities: VR - Metro & Traffic Routing Update Trailer

Cities: VR's Metro & Traffic Routing update brings metro stations, tools for traffic routing, a new street-level camera view, left-handed support, and more to the city-building and management simulation game. Check out the latest trailer to see what to expect with this free content update, available now. Cities: VR is available now on the Meta Quest store.
TRAFFIC
IGN

See: Official Season 3 Teaser Trailer

Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at the third season of See, which will make its global debut on Friday, August 26, 2022. Starring Jason Momoa, the eight-episode third season will mark the last chapter of the series and will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. In Season 3, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.
TV SERIES
IGN

Classic RPG Rogue Trader Will Explore More Than Just the War in Warhammer 40,000

Casting ‘magic’ in the Warhammer 40,000 universe is incredibly risky business. A psyker (see: space wizard) must draw their power from the Warp, a volatile dimension that’s home to daemons and chaotic gods. As such, every spell, no matter how trivial or powerful, comes with the chance of injury, insanity, demonic possession, or death. In Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, the upcoming RPG from Owlcat Games, you’ll have to weigh up that risk every time you consider eviscerating a foe with your mind.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Naraka Bladepoint Characters and Builds

Welcome to the character and builds part of IGN's Naraka Bladepoint guide. This section includes everything you need to know about Naraka Bladepoint's characters and weapons, including which ones are worth your time and how to get the most out of your choices. We've also added builds for some of Naraka's more popular characters, Yoto Hime and Takeda Nobutada.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mortimer Freeze

Mortimer Freeze is a boss fight in Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course. To access this battle, you’ll need to finish some other bosses in the DLC. In this guide, we’ll explain the boss’ moveset and give you tips against it. If you are looking for other...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Delicious Last Course DLC

The Delicious Last Course is the name of the Cuphead’s DLC. Developed by Studio MDHR, this downloadable content includes a brand new island with bosses, NPCs, new weapons, a playable character (Ms. Chalice), and some secrets.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Stuntfest - World Tour - Announcement Trailer

Stuntfest - World Tour is headed to PC in 2022. Check out the announcement trailer for this upcoming game that combines racing, crashing, and destruction with an aimed ejection mechanism, where 18 players compete against each other in an elimination-based stunt show through various game modes.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Railgrade - Gameplay Trailer

Railgrade is a rail management game that challenges players to build railway systems for transporting cargo, all while keeping the economy going. Railgrade is coming to PC via the Epic Games Store and Nintendo Switch in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Is on Sale for $39

Here’s an excellent deal for fans of classic Nintendo games. Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is on sale for $39.97 at both Amazon and Walmart, which is pretty good considering it normally costs $49.99. It’s an adorably pocketable device that functions both as a retro gaming machine and a clock. This is the lowest price we’ve seen yet.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Massive GTA 6 Leak Unveils the 'Development Bible' But is Too Good to Be True

Grand Theft Auto VI has been the most hyped up title to date and the players just cannot wait to learn more about this game. Rockstar Games absolutely smashed it out of the park with GTA V and they will be looking to take it to the next level with the sixth instalment to the series. Through the latest revelation we have learned that a gigantic leak has just surfaced for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for July 2022 Announced

Sony has revealed that PlayStation Plus games for July 2022 are Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS5 & PS4), The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (PS4) , and Arcadegeddon (PS5 & PS4). Revealed on the PlayStation Blog, all three game will be made available at no extra cost to...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ch13 - Severing the Past

Book of Seiros I: On the final bed inside the Infirmary. Edelgard: Appreciate her hard work. Hubert: Express shock that he complimented Duke Aegir. Ferdinand: Nod and offer a suggestion. Linhardt: Say there isn’t time to sightsee. Caspar: Ask about other family members. Dorothea: Ask if she agrees. Petra:...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

5 Best Minecraft Fabric Mods

There comes a time in every Minecrafter’s journey where the vanilla game gets a little samey, so why not spice up your gameplay with some exciting mods? As Fabric is a lightweight version of Minecraft allowing mods to be run on the client and server side, it is an excellent alternative to the well-known Forge mod loader. With several Fabric mods to choose from, we narrowed it down to 5 top Minecraft Fabric mods that fulfill performance, challenges and creativity.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Terminal List: Limited Series Review

This is a non-spoiler review for all eight episodes of The Terminal List, which premieres Friday, July 1 on Amazon Prime Video. The Terminal List, adapted from the first of Jack Carr's five "James Reece" books, is an earnest but overlong revenge thriller featuring Chris Pratt in humorless Heartland hero mode, for story that hits all the important "Big Dad Energy" beats that Amazon's been chasing after its success with both Bosch and Jack Ryan. In that regard, The Terminal List fits in well, even occasionally delivering devilish twists and engaging action, but it also wallows incessantly in heaviness, beating the same drum over and over until much of it becomes dull.
TV SERIES
IGN

Ch10 - Love and Loss

S Rank Reward: Edmund Troops (Battalion) First Time Reward: Goneril Valkyries (Battalion) Defeat: Any allies are routed. You’ll start the battle with only Shez and Marianne. You’ll need to work your way northwest to capture the strongholds in the way. Defeat the Warrior and the allies that appear with them. After defeating the Warrior’s gang and capturing the remaining strongholds, the road to reach Hilda’s stronghold will unlock.
VIDEO GAMES

