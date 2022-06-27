ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Obituary: Sally Jean Wills “Grandmaw Sally”, 84

Sally Jean Wills “Grandmaw Sally”, 84, a resident of Hinton for most of her life, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, following a tough battle with illness.

Sally was born November 1, 1937 in Bellevue, OH, to John and Agnes Baker Golupski.

She was very outgoing, loved bowling; cars; her cat, Penny; and her greatest love was her family. Sally will always be loved, never forgotten, and greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by one daughter, Lynn Wills; and two sisters, Carol and Marilee.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Terry Wills and daughter-in-law, Liz Wills; granddaughters, Tina Wills, Terri W. Coltrane, Jennifer Wilson, and Rachel Wills; and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside service and burial was held 11 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022 at Greenbrier Burial Park with Pastors Melvin Wills, Jordan Jones, and Jason Wilson officiating. Grandchildren served as pallbearers.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ronaldmeadowsfp.com.

Arrangements are by the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors of Hinton.

