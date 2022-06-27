ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Woman carjacked on I-10 by armed man says NOPD

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xfvou_0gNOd2s600

A woman was carjacked after pulling over on I-10 because of car troubles says the New Orleans Police Department.

According to police, the 34-year-old woman was driving on I-10 East when at about 11:03 a.m., she began experiencing some type of engine problem and pulled over near the I-510 exit. Police say the woman was looking under the hood of her vehicle when two male suspects pulled up in a dark-colored sedan. One suspect approached the woman, pointed a gun at her, and demanded she surrenders her vehicle.

The woman complied and the armed man got into her 2015 BMW X5 and drove away with the other suspect also drove away in the dark-colored sedan.

Police are investigating and searching for the suspects.

Comments / 26

Sharon Miguez Brown
4d ago

So she is having car trouble pulls over, gets carjacked and the carjacker is able to drive away with her vehicle? New Orleans is out of control. Glad she never got shot at least.

Reply
20
no Jesus
3d ago

there they go what that investigating 🐂💩 instead of arresting suspects!! nopd part of the problem too!! incompetence is associated with there production and its affecting public safety!!!

Reply(1)
8
Michael herring
3d ago

Latoya the destroya has done a fine job. NOLA is a beautiful, historic city, but I only go south of the lake when necessary.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

Woman arrested for shooting, killing woman in N.O. East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One woman is dead and another is behind bars after a deadly shooting early Friday (July 1) morning in New Orleans East. The New Orleans Police Department says they found a 47-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds just after 1 a.m. in the 4900 block of Oled Drive, near the 2 Oaks Apartments.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
an17.com

Five New Orleans carjacking suspects found in ride-share driver's vehicle

Five (5) teens are in-custody for being in possession of a stolen Uber driver’s vehicle, who was carjacked and shot in New Orleans, this past Tuesday. Slidell Police were alerted by the New Orleans Police Department on Tuesday morning (June 28, 2022), that a stolen 2022 Toyota Highlander was possibly in the Slidell area. Earlier that same morning, the stolen Toyota Highlander was carjacked from an Uber driver, who was shot and left on the side of the road in New Orleans. Slidell Police were warned that the occupants of the vehicle were considered to be armed and dangerous.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Arrest made in Friday morning murder, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police made an arrest less than 10 hours after a woman was shot and killed in New Orleans East. According to NOPD, 24-year-old Kimberly Franklin was arrested for second-degree murder. Police say Franklin killed a 47-year-old woman in the 4900 block of Oled Driver...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#I 10#I 510
WWL

Woman driving on I-10 shot, hospitalized, police say

NEW ORLEANS — A woman driving on the I-10 was shot and hospitalized Wednesday night, according to the NOPD. After being notified around 7:20 p.m., NOPD arrived at the scene of the crime on the I-10 West at Exit 232 and found a female driver with a gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL-TV

Suspect arrested after car stolen with child inside

A 21-year-old New Orleans man has been arrested for stealing a car with a baby inside on Wednesday. Jonathan Perkins was arrested Thursday around 4:30 p.m. near Avron Park Blvd. and Morrison road in eastern New Orleans. The stolen car incident happened at a Chalmette gas station around 11, Wednesday...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Police in St. Tammany say a dog off-leash led to a meth arrest in Pelican Park

MANDEVILLE, LA (WGNO) — Saint Tammany deputies say what started as a dog off of its leash in Pelican Park led to a drug arrest. Deputies say that late this morning, two men were walking with a dog in the park and the dog was not on a leash. When a park worker told the men to put the pet on a leash, one of them became confrontational. That’s when the worker called the sheriff’s office.
WWL-TV

15-year-old arrested for shooting 13-year-old in Kenner

NEW ORLEANS — Kenner Police have arrested a 15-year-old for the shooting of a 13-year-old near Newport Place. The juvenile was taken into custody at a New Orleans home, according to Kenner Police. Police say the 13-year-old was shot multiple times on Wednesday and is in critical condition. The...
KENNER, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy