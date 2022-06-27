Woman carjacked on I-10 by armed man says NOPD

A woman was carjacked after pulling over on I-10 because of car troubles says the New Orleans Police Department.

According to police, the 34-year-old woman was driving on I-10 East when at about 11:03 a.m., she began experiencing some type of engine problem and pulled over near the I-510 exit. Police say the woman was looking under the hood of her vehicle when two male suspects pulled up in a dark-colored sedan. One suspect approached the woman, pointed a gun at her, and demanded she surrenders her vehicle.

The woman complied and the armed man got into her 2015 BMW X5 and drove away with the other suspect also drove away in the dark-colored sedan.

Police are investigating and searching for the suspects.