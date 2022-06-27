ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman shot while driving through Burleson, 6 arrested

By FOX 4 Staff
fox4news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLESON, Texas - Police in Johnson County arrested six people after an innocent woman was shot and killed while driving. The Friday night shooting claimed the life...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 2

Frances Miller-Skinner
4d ago

You risk your life just getting out for any reason!Sick world we are living in today!

Reply
4
Related
fox4news.com

Few answers following police shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Home surveillance footage captured the aftermath of a police shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood. Police are expected to give more information about what happened Friday morning. The man police shot has not been identified, and there are still many questions about what happened before the...
fox4news.com

Police identify man fatally shot by officers at Irving hospital

IRVING, Texas - Irving police said an armed man who they shot and killed at a hospital Wednesday night went there for a medical issue, but it was not a mental health issue. Police also said there were at least three officers involved in the shooting that killed the 34-year-old gunman.
CBS DFW

Shooting shuts down parts of I-35 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A shooting has shut down parts of I-35. The shooting happened at around 8:40 p.m. on June 30 in the southbound lanes near Risinger Road in Fort Worth.The victim, a man, has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.This story is developing.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Driving#Police#Violent Crime
CBS DFW

Dallas police defend response to double homicide

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police are being pressed for answers after two small children were left in a northeast Dallas apartment for several days following their parents' murders.Jimena Nunez Sandoval, 24, was found murdered in the apartment along with her children's father David Deshawn Stewart, 27.Sandoval's relatives told CBS 11 that a neighbor called police after hearing gunshots at the Northridge Court apartments Sunday night. The couple's bodies weren't discovered until Wednesday."She heard scuffling in the apartment," said Sandoval's sister-in-law Lizette Faz. "She heard David screaming. She couldn't understand what he said, but she heard gunshots."Just hours earlier, the family...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Irving ER patient with gun fatally shot by police officers

IRVING, Texas - An armed man with a gun was shot and killed inside the emergency room of an Irving hospital. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center. Police said a nurse went to check in on the man in the ER. She noticed...
IRVING, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Child, 5, Fatally Shot While Playing With a Relative: Sheriff

A 5-year-old child is dead after being shot inside a Parker County home Tuesday night while playing with a relative. According to a statement from the Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier, two children were unattended while playing in a bedroom at a home on the block of Woodie Way when a gunshot was heard at about 9 p.m.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Irving police officer involved in shooting, suspect is dead

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An Irving police officer was involved in a shooting June 29 at Baylor Scott & White Irving hospital.Irving police said that there is no threat to the community and the suspect is dead. During a press conference, police said a nurse noticed a patient inside an emergency room had a gun and was acting erratically. She alerted both hospital police and the Irving Police Department. According to officers, the suspect fired his weapon before they shot and killed him.There are no other injuries reported. This story is developing.
IRVING, TX
fox8live.com

Female shot while driving on I-10 at Carrollton exit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened on the I-10 West at the Carrollton exit Wednesday evening according to NOPD. Reports say a female driver was shot and she is being taken to a local hospital. Three lanes of the I-10 are closed for police investigation....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police officer involved in shooting in West Division

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth Police Department officers shot a man Wednesday evening following what they described as a domestic disturbance. That man is in critical condition at a local hospitalAccording to police, they were dispatched to a home on Olive Place on the west side of Fort Worth after a suspect entered the residence armed with a shotgun and attempted to take children out of the home. He was unsuccessful and drove off, but officers believed he would be back. They proactively blocked off the street to prevent the man from getting to the home. During a press conference, officers said the suspect did drive back and attempted to get around police cars, leading to a crash. At this point officers fired at the car, hitting the suspect. He was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital.This story is developing.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Man dies after being struck on Southbound I-35E in Lewisville

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A man has died after being struck on Southbound I-35 in Lewisville early Friday morning, officials said.Around 4:45 a.m. July 1, Lewisville police received a call about a black male wearing only shorts walking in the left lane of the highway. However, while officers were en route, the man was struck and killed. Officials said the driver who hit the man remained at the scene.The man's identity has not been released at this time and why he was walking on the highway remains unclear.All lanes of Southbound I-35E are currently shut down as investigators work the scene, and traffic has been diverted to the access roads. The Express Lanes of I-35E remain open.
LEWISVILLE, TX
The Associated Press

Man gets life in prison in fatal shooting of Texas officer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A man was sentenced to life in prison in the 2018 fatal shooting of an undercover Fort Worth, Texas, police officer, prosecutors said. A jury on Wednesday gave Timothy Huff, 36, a life sentence without possibility of parole in the death of Garrett Hull, an officer who was promoted to corporal after his death. The Tarrant County jury found Huff guilty of capital murder Monday.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington police asking for help identifying jugging suspect

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a jugging suspect who smashed the victim's car window and stole money. It happened in April 2022 at a shopping center in the 2400 block of E. Arkansas Lane. Surveillance cameras captured the theft. The victim told officers he recalled seeing the same car -- a white BMW X5 with custom rims, tinted windows, and temporary paper tags -- driven by the suspect when he stopped at the bank earlier that day.Jugging happens when a suspect sees their victim leaving a bank with money, then follows the victim, waits until he or she exits their car and walks away, then breaks into their car in hopes to finding the money or other valuables. If you think you recognize the man pictured, please contact Det. Taylor at (817) 459-5807. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. 
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

FWPD: Officers shoot man who tried to take kids from Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man who was trying to take two children from a home was shot by police in Fort Worth. It happened Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. at Garland Avenue and Olive Place in west Fort Worth. Police said the man was armed with a shotgun and...
CBS DFW

Dallas police find 2 adults dead in apartment, 2 children unharmed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two adults were found dead in an apartment in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road. Two children were also found in the apartment, unharmed.At around 12 p.m. June 29, Dallas police were called to the apartment. A man and woman were found dead. Police said the two were shot. Police said the two children are under the age of five. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation contact Detective Yahir Perez at yahir.perez@dallascityhall.com or 214-671-4735 and to reference case No. 116917-2022.This story is developing.
fox4news.com

Fort Worth man found guilty of possessing a machine gun

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth man has been convicted of having a machine gun. Investigators say the Glock pistol was equipped with a switch, a device that converts ordinary semiautomatic pistols into a fully automatic machine gun. The weapon was discovered when Arlington police made a traffic stop...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy