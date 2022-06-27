Woman shot while driving through Burleson, 6 arrested
BURLESON, Texas - Police in Johnson County arrested six people after an innocent woman was shot and killed while driving. The Friday night shooting claimed the life...www.fox4news.com
BURLESON, Texas - Police in Johnson County arrested six people after an innocent woman was shot and killed while driving. The Friday night shooting claimed the life...www.fox4news.com
You risk your life just getting out for any reason!Sick world we are living in today!
Comments / 2