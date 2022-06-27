New Orleans: July 4, 1776

Hotelier Sean Cummings believes in the power of design to lift the human spirit. This New Orleanian invests in architecture, interiors, traditions and rituals to increase the quality of life for locals and visitors, alike. Cummings’ robust real estate portfolio, which includes boutique hotels International House Hotel and Loft 523, expresses different traditions to celebrate life, culture and joie de vivre in this city. Like every New Orleanian, Cummings recognizes New Orleans as the perfect place to celebrate: “There are five pillars that make this place unlike any other city in America: architecture, food, music, joyful culture, climate,” Cummings said. One of the ways this hotelier chooses to honor and celebrate the region is with “summer dress,” a local housekeeping tradition. Here are Cummings’ insights on how to indulge in this light and airy summer tradition.
