New Orleans: July 4, 1776

New Orleans is, of course, known for its incredible food scene. Thanks to our melting pot of cultures, we have a rich array of cuisine with flavors that span the globe. A number of local food pop-ups further expand the possibilities—even if only temporarily—with options ranging from Creole and Chinese cuisine to Spanish and Filipino flavors. Of course, there are also options for burgers and other staples (lobster rolls, anyone?), and sweet treats to beat the heat. Here, we round up a bevy of local chefs that are popping up across the city, offering a bounty of foodie goodness that not only tastes amazing but will also look great on your Instagram feed.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO