New Orleans, LA

New Orleans: July 4, 1776

By Errol Laborde
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs New Orleanians went about their business on July 4, 1776 they did not know that they had awakened to what would truly be an historic day:. A patchwork of European powers ruled North America; most notably England, Spain and France, but there were rumblings in the British controlled American colonies....

myneworleans.com

Brandy D. Christian

Brandy Christian leads nearly 500 employees and four lines of business—cargo, rail, industrial real estate and cruise—as President and CEO of the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB). Christian strategically guides Port NOLA to ensure that Louisiana’s only international container port remains an economic engine while strengthening Louisiana’s position in the Gulf gateway.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

A Wish Come True

Walking slowly through the crowded French Quarter, a figure steps lightly on the pavement, tracing the tips of her fingers along the walls of the buildings she passes and taking in the sights, sounds and smells of the city. Having never been to New Orleans, these should be brand new to her, however, as her senses process the bustling action around her, she feels a growing connection and familiarity—maybe not with each of the individuals scurrying about, but to the invisible spirits that she feels, that she knows, are watching.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Insta-Licious

New Orleans is, of course, known for its incredible food scene. Thanks to our melting pot of cultures, we have a rich array of cuisine with flavors that span the globe. A number of local food pop-ups further expand the possibilities—even if only temporarily—with options ranging from Creole and Chinese cuisine to Spanish and Filipino flavors. Of course, there are also options for burgers and other staples (lobster rolls, anyone?), and sweet treats to beat the heat. Here, we round up a bevy of local chefs that are popping up across the city, offering a bounty of foodie goodness that not only tastes amazing but will also look great on your Instagram feed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Tomeka Watson Bryant

The nation’s first African American woman to lead a short line railroad and a second-generation railroader, Tomeka Watson Bryant’s operations and commercial experience positions her perfectly to lead the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB) as its General Manager. Beginning her career as a Trainmaster for both CSX and NOPB, Watson Bryant has managed business development and customer service, sales and marketing, and launched an effective safety program during her time at NOPB. Beyond her railroad work serving the Port of New Orleans and the city’s industry, Watson Bryant holds an MBA and serves as Vice President for the National Contract Management Association Mardi Gras Chapter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Lynn Chiche

Education: Masters of Science in Speech and Hearing Sciences, specializing in audiology, University of Southern Mississippi. A career change from running an audiology department at the Ochsner Foundation to starting an animal advocacy organization is a leap of faith. Lynn Chiche made that jump 24 years ago. While the career...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
inregister.com

Check out Louisiana’s top public and private golf courses of 2022

Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just looking to hit the greens for a day, we’ve got some news for you: Golfweek has listed this year’s top five public and private golf courses for each state, and we’re here to let you know the hottest spots in Louisiana. Quick spoiler alert: two Baton Rouge country clubs each hold spots on the best private courses list, but no matter where you go in the state, this summer marks the perfect time to get out and play. So grab your clubs and get ready to hit the fairway!
BATON ROUGE, LA
myneworleans.com

Bright Ideas | Summer Dress Your Home

Hotelier Sean Cummings believes in the power of design to lift the human spirit. This New Orleanian invests in architecture, interiors, traditions and rituals to increase the quality of life for locals and visitors, alike. Cummings’ robust real estate portfolio, which includes boutique hotels International House Hotel and Loft 523, expresses different traditions to celebrate life, culture and joie de vivre in this city. Like every New Orleanian, Cummings recognizes New Orleans as the perfect place to celebrate: “There are five pillars that make this place unlike any other city in America: architecture, food, music, joyful culture, climate,” Cummings said. One of the ways this hotelier chooses to honor and celebrate the region is with “summer dress,” a local housekeeping tradition. Here are Cummings’ insights on how to indulge in this light and airy summer tradition.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Summer Specials

While children are home from school, college students return from university and summer tourists flock to the city, New Orleans summer specials rise to the top of the To-Do list. Just wandering the city’s streets, shoppers will score one-of-a-kind items at a bargain during local businesses’ summer sales. Foodies can relish in New Orleans’ legendary culinary scene as restaurants create special menus highlighting seasonal flavors. History buffs soak up the region’s fascinating past, while French Quarter favorites offer the perfect escape from the summer heat. Whether local or visiting, New Orleans’ countless summer specials guarantee a season filled with exploration and excitement.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Chief Melanie Montroll

Joining the Port of New Orleans Harbor Police in 2001, Harbor Police Department (HPD) Chief Melanie Montroll boasts over two decades of experience spanning diverse roles within the department. The department’s first woman and first African American woman Chief of Police, Montroll is devoted to recruiting and retaining the highest quality personnel to continue HPD’s mission of protecting and serving the Port’s jurisdiction and the community at large. Chief Montroll holds an MBA from the University of New Orleans, is a graduate of the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University and a member of the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

News From the Point

I have fished at The Point in Lake Pontchartrain, the area across from the Southern Yacht Club and New Orleans’ West End restaurants, on and off for the last 50 years. It has been closed for at least two years. Will it be reopened for public access in the near future?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Speed Rack Competition Finals Head to New Orleans, Tales of the Cocktail

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Speed Rack Season 10 Finals are heading to New Orleans on Sunday, July 24, from 3-7 p.m. in conjunction with Tales of the Cocktail. Inviting the Top 18 finalists from the Charleston, SC regionals; Puerto Rico Cocktail Week Regionals; and Speed Rack Redemption Round to go head-to-head in a round-robin style competition, this live-action, fast paced & fun event is open to the public, and tickets are on sale now.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
University of Florida

Weekly “What is it?”: The Mississippi River

The Big Easy. The Crescent City. The northernmost city in the Caribbean—no matter the nickname, New Orleans holds a storied place in our nation’s history. But without the Mississippi River, the city probably wouldn’t exist. Built strategically on the banks of the most commercially important river in the country, New Orleans’ role as a port town plays heavily into its cultural significance. Both people and products have moved in and out of the region through this waterway, whether it’s moving jazz upriver to St. Louis or exporting midwestern grain to the rest of the world.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ogdenmuseum.org

Bélizaire and the Frey Children

This painting was commissioned in 1837 by Frederick Frey – a wealthy German merchant and banker – and his wife Coralie D’Aunoy Favre – a member of an elite family present in New Orleans since the Colonial Era. It depicts Elizabeth, Léontine and Frederick Frey Jr., as well as Bélizaire – the fifteen-year-old enslaved domestic owned by the children’s father. By the end of 1837, Elizabeth and Léontine were dead – their lives cut short at ages nine and five – and an economic depression severely reversed the Frey fortune. Only a few years later, Frederick Frey Jr. was dead as well. Thus Bélizaire was the only child depicted in the painting who survived to adulthood.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Daily South

Pass Christian Is the Mississippi Beach Town You've Probably Never Heard Of

Affectionately known as "The Pass" to locals and devoted visitors, it's common knowledge that Pass Christian is the place where problems, stress, and worries of the world come to pass. Incorporated in 1848, the tiny Coastal Mississippi town of fewer than 7,000 people has kept a low profile over the years, with nearby Gulfport, Bay St. Louis, and Ocean Springs getting most of the out-of-town draw. However, those who are in on Pass Christian's secret are privy to miles of pristine white-sand coastline, beautiful historic architecture, and unbeatable small-town charm.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
myneworleans.com

News+Notes

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Tales of the Cocktail returns to New Orleans July 25-29. It’s the beverage industry’s leading conference for exchanging new ideas, products, and techniques. There will be classes, tastings, and awards programming. The Ritz-Carlton hosts. New Orleans. TalesOfTheCocktail.org. NOLA River Fest. The 10th annual NOLA...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Black & White Gala benefiting The Hispanic Apostolate of New Orleans

Each year, the Hispanic Apostolate of New Orleans celebrates with a gala dedicated to the Hispanic children attending Catholic schools through the Hispanic Apostolate program, “St. Thomas Aquinas School Financial Aid.” Many families receive tuition help, allowing their children to benefit from a Catholic education. This year honored...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

Gulf Disturbance Increases Rain Chances For Louisiana

The disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico looks to bring higher rain chances and higher than normal tides to Louisiana, the National Weather Service Office for New Orleans and Baton Rouge said Wednesday. Southeast Louisiana is under a marginal risk of flash flooding through Saturday morning. The system has a...
LOUISIANA STATE

