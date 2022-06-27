ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, OH

Truck carrying ammonia flips in Medina County

By Julia Bingel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A truck carrying ammonia crashed early Monday morning...

Fatal Accidents an Hour Apart in Stark County

A three vehicle accident on Route 30 in Osnaburg Township last night has taken the life of 68-year old Thomas Miller of Minerva. His pick up truck struck a car head on. The car went left of center attempting to pass traffic in a no passing zone and hit the pick up truck. That driver – 25-year old Kenneth Wolfe of Massillon was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in his car, 22-year old Bella Baroni of Magoadore, also suffered serious injuries. The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.
STARK COUNTY, OH
68-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Stark County

ONSABURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 68-year-old man died Thursday evening after a head-on collision in Stark County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victim as Thomas K. Miller, of Minerva. In a news release, the highway patrol said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on U.S....
STARK COUNTY, OH
#Ammonia#Truck Drivers#Traffic Accident#Odot#Medina County Sheriff
Truck flips on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A semi-truck flipped on I-90 Eastbound near W. 117th Street Thursday afternoon. The accident happened around 1 p.m. and police re-opened all lanes around 3:30 p.m. There are no other vehicles involved in the crash and the condition of the driver has not been released. Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
Accidents
Public Safety
Traffic Accidents
Possession of ‘consumer’ fireworks illegal in Oberlin

OBERLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin Police remind the community that fireworks are banned within the city limits. This includes the possession, discharge, ignition, or explosion of “consumer” fireworks. Police said violation may result in arrest and/or a $1,000 fine.
OBERLIN, OH
Water main break closes part of Madison Avenue in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers with a Friday morning commute on Cleveland’s West Side might need to find a detour. A water main break has closed Madison Avenue from Berea Avenue to West 105th Street. Cleveland Water said crews responded for repairs at 2 a.m. and are still working.
CLEVELAND, OH

