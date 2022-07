Gov. Jay Inslee announced this past weekend he was preparing to direct the Washington State Patrol to refuse cooperation with any investigatory requests related to abortion that come from agencies in states that don’t allow or significantly constrain access to abortion. This follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade which is triggering a dramatic curtailment of abortion care for people in half the country as several states have been moving quickly to enact bans.

