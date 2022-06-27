ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Backstage at the 2022 Daytime Emmys!

By Michelle Parkerton
Soaps In Depth
Soaps In Depth
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Daytime Emmy Awards were a glorious celebration of the daytime drama that we all know and love. And for the first time in many years, soap opera fans were able to watch the ceremony on television — see the beautiful gowns, hear the lovely acceptance speeches, and smile at just...

www.soapsindepth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Emmys 2022: See Who You Voted To Win!

Everyone knows that the Blue Ribbon panel views the reels and actually decides who wins the trophies at the Daytime Emmy Awards, but as always, we wanted to give the fans the chance to have their say as to who should take home the gold this year!. Thousands and thousands...
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Peter Bergman Signs a New Contract With THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Jack Abbott isn’t going anywhere — actor Peter Bergman has just signed a new contract with THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS! Deadline is reporting that he inked a new deal to keep him in Genoa City for the next five years! Three-year contracts are the standard, so this indicates CBS’ desire to retain one of the soap’s most popular vets as well as Bergman’s desire to continue playing the role.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Emmys 2022: The Men!

It’s not just the ladies who light up the red carpet every year at the Daytime Emmy Awards! The men also dress to impress on daytime’s biggest night!. This year, the stars of THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL, DAYS OF OUR LIVES, GENERAL HOSPITAL, and THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS came out swinging and looked amazing on the Daytime Emmys red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Eric Forrester on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL

As one of the soap’s original characters, Eric Forrester on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL has had a lot of drama in his life. So let us run down some of the highlights (and lowlights!) for you! First appearing in B&B‘s very first episode in 1987, Eric has always been played by actor John McCook. He even brought the character over to sister soap THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS for appearances multiple times over the years.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Finola Hughes
Person
Kelly Thiebaud
Person
John Mccook
Person
Mishael Morgan
Soaps In Depth

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Quinn Crashes The Wedding!

Quinn crashes Carter and Paris’ wedding in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers and what she says and does could change everything forever!. Although he’s admitted that he’s still in love with Quinn, Carter hastily proposed to Paris, determined to marry her and try to move on with his life. Rushing down the aisle, the couple arranges for a ceremony to be held at Il Giardino and invites everyone who’s willing to support the impromptu union.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Rebecca Herbst Clarifies Her Status at GENERAL HOSPITAL

As GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Elizabeth is away at Shadybrook and focusing on her mental health, viewers have seen much less of the beloved nurse’s portrayer, Rebecca Herbst, lately. And understandably, the actress’ fans have been worried that the cutback in her airtime means that something is going on behind the scenes with Herbst.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Spinelli on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Damian Spinelli isn’t seen as often these days on GENERAL HOSPITAL, so whenever he pops back into Port Charles for another visit, newer viewers can be forgiven for not knowing too much about the quirky character. Spinelli was first introduced back in November of 2006 when Bradford Anderson joined GH as the computer geek. Although initially a recurring character, Spinelli proved so popular Anderson was put on contract with the soap just six months later. He remained with the soap until December of 2013, earning three Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his work along the way. Anderson has continued to pop back in periodically — well, aside from that one time when the role was briefly played by Blake Berris (ex-Nick, DAYS OF OUR LIVES) — and continues to delight fans with his occasional returns.
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Marci Miller Explains Why She Left DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Fans were stunned when Abigail was killed and wondered why Marci Miller left DAYS OF OUR LIVES. Well, the soap’s headwriter has explained why they chose to kill off the legacy character, and now Miller shares her side of the story. “I like to do other things,” she admitted...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Backstage#Friendship#Emmys#General Hospital
Soaps In Depth

Patrick Gibbons Returns to GENERAL HOSPITAL

They grow up so fast! Viewers might not even recognize Patrick Gibbons when he reprises his role of Wyatt on GENERAL HOSPITAL. The young actor, who played little Sam Manning on ONE LIFE TO LIVE from 2010-12 and again on the short-lived online revival in 2013, is now a full-fledged teenager! Soap Opera Digest is reporting in their newest issue that Gibbons is slated to make another appearance during the week of June 13.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Morgan Fairchild Cast on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

A very familiar face is going to be appearing in Port Charles the week of June 30. In their new issue, Soap Opera Digest is reporting that Morgan Fairchild is going to be appearing on GENERAL HOSPITAL as Haven de Havilland, the hostess of HOME & HEART who welcomes Sasha to her program to talk about Deception’s products.
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

DAYS OF OUR LIVES Spoilers: Who Killed Abigail?

A shocking death rocks Salem to its core in these DAYS OF OUR LIVES spoilers! And as her loved ones mourn her passing, the big question is: Who killed Abigail?. “Don’t you die on me, Abby!” Chad shouted when he found his beloved wife lying stabbed in their bed, blood everywhere. “Abby, don’t you die on me, okay?!” As her life ebbs away, Abigail manages to get a few words out. “Take care of the kids,” she begs.
SALEM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Soaps In Depth

Lucas Adams Says Goodbye to DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Viewers should prepare for Tripp to say goodbye to Salem again as Lucas Adams leaves DAYS OF OUR LIVES for the second time. Although the young actor admitted to Soap Opera Digest that he “was definitely more prepared for it” this time around, the decision still surprised him.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Kirsten Storms Responds to Internet Haters

The internet can be a cruel place where people hiding behind the anonymity of screen names feel free to say whatever they like, often with no consideration for the feelings of the person they’re talking about. GENERAL HOSPITAL star Kirsten Storms (Maxie) enjoys being active on social media, and as such, has dealt with plenty of rude and nasty comments that supposed “fans” have sent to her.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Scorching Hot THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Summer Preview!

The drama never stops in daytime, and executive producer/headwriter Bradley Bell wants fans to get excited about what’s coming up on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL this summer!. Jacqueline MacInnes Wood may be off on her maternity leave right now, but Steffy will be back from Europe soon and ready to jump back into the drama that’s been going on while she’s been away! “What’s keeping Finn going and on the path to recovery is someday seeing Steffy and reuniting with his family,” Bell teased to Soap Opera Digest. “So it’s very much a love story even while they’re apart and Jacqui is on maternity leave. And Jacqui is eager to work, so we do have a very special, very romantic summer planned for Steffy and Finn.”
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Lexi Ainsworth is Back at GENERAL HOSPITAL!

She has been traveling around Europe for the past few months, but GENERAL HOSPITAL fan favorite Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina) will finally be making a pit stop in Port Charles! On June 27, the actress announced that she was back at work on the soap’s set. In an Instagram Story,...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Susan Batten’s New Role on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

An old favorite from Llanview is headed to Port Charles! Soap Opera Digest is reporting in their new issue that Susan Batten will be appearing on GENERAL HOSPITAL the week of June 30 in the role of home-shopping star Flora Gardens. The actress, who played Luna Moody on ONE LIFE...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Lamon Archey and Sal Stowers Leaving DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Prepare to say goodbye to Lani and Eli as Sal Stowers and Lamon Archey are leaving DAYS OF OUR LIVES. In their newest issue, Soap Opera Digest is reporting that the pair have opted to exit the NBC soap and Stowers will last air on Friday, July 1, with Archey’s final appearance also being that same week.
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Is Preempted Today

Although the hearings were supposed to be taking a recess until after the Fourth of July holiday, another was scheduled at the last minute, impacting the daytime schedule and causing THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL to be preempted on June 28. But as with the other recent interruptions, this is...
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Remington Evans Is the New Kelly on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL

Kelly is currently out of town with her mommy but when Steffy returns to Los Angeles, her daughter will be looking a little different as Remington Evans is now playing Kelly Spencer on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL! Krista Allen (Taylor) revealed the recast with an adorable video she shared to Twitter captioned: “Conversations with my TV granddaughter played by Miss Remington Evans.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Soaps In Depth

Soaps In Depth

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Soaps In Depth in home of the latest news, interviews, spoilers, and features from America's favorite soap operas including General Hospital, The Bold and The Beautiful, The Young and The Restless, and Days of Our Lives.

 https://www.soapsindepth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy