Deputies identify man found dead after silo collapsed Yarmouth Tuesday

KWQC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois still a safe haven for abortion, regardless of Supreme Court decision. Illinois has laws in place protecting a...

www.kwqc.com

KWQC

Iowa Supreme Court affirms Stanley Liggins’ conviction in 1990 death of Rock Island girl

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Supreme Court affirmed Stanley Liggins’ life sentence without parole for the death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis in 1990. Among his arguments, Liggins argued his conviction should be tossed because of alleged juror misconduct, admission of a transcript testimony of a dead witness without a full opportunity for cross-examination and a violation of due process because his trial happened more than 30 years after Lewis’ was killed.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Illinois Gov. Pritzker wins Dem nomination to seek 2nd term

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has won the Democratic nomination for reelection. Pritzker on Tuesday defeated a much lesser-known rival, Beverly Miles. The billionaire business owner is seeking his second term in office. Pritzker will face the winner of a six-candidate Republican field. Farmer and state lawmaker...
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Illinois Republicans pick Bailey to face Gov. Pritzker

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Republicans have chosen conservative state Sen. Darren Bailey to take on Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker for governor this fall. Bailey defeated five other Republicans on Tuesday to win the nomination. Pritzker, who easily defeated a largely unknown candidate, is seeking his second term. Bailey is a...
ILLINOIS STATE
KCCI.com

Here are all of Iowa’s new laws starting July 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s 2022 legislative session was packed full of alterations and expansions to state law. From bottle returns to gun legislation, KCCI has broken down some of the most important decisions made. The following bills passed by the Iowa legislature go into effect on July...
KWQC

Republicans nominate Brady for Illinois secretary of state

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois Republicans nominated Dan Brady in Tuesday’s primary election for Illinois secretary of state. Brady’s opponent John C. Milhiser conceded just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. “Unfortunately we came up short. But we must keep fighting to make Illinois better, to root out corruption, and...
ILLINOIS STATE
KCRG.com

Several new laws go into effect in Iowa Friday

Brain and Courtlin with KHAK joins KCRG to talk about new restaurants that have opened in eastern Iowa. 'Race for the Space' to give beginner entrepreneurs their big break in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is hosting "Race for the Space" to give...
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman wanted for vehicle theft after taking van, leaving it in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 23rd, responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 100 block of South West Street. The alleged theft occurred on Monday, June 20th. Officers met with a 32-year-old female victim who said she was at an apartment with a female friend on the 20th and the female friend wanted a ride from the victim. The victim declined to give her friend a ride, and when the victim returned from using the restroom her friend and her car keys were gone. The victim told police she waited three days to file the report because she was in constant contact via Facebook messenger with her friend – identified as 22-year-old Delaney Sorenson of Galesburg. When Sorenson eventually blocked the victim, she called police. According to police reports, Sorenson eventually told her mother that she left the stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in West Des Moines, Iowa. Sorenson messaged that she left the van in Iowa because she “wasn’t going to jail for a stolen car.” The 2004 Honda Odyssey was listed as stolen and Delaney Sorenson was added to the Galesburg Police pending arrest list facing charges of Vehicle Theft.
KWQC

Governor’s Race 2022: One on one with Bailey and Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois primary election season is over, but you will still see plenty of political ads from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey. A battle that started in 2020 with a downstate lawmaker challenging COVID-19 executive orders has become a fight for the governor’s office in November.
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Summer primary doesn’t change much for Knox County election officials

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As officials across Illinois wind down from Tuesday’s primary they’re taking a look at how the shift to a June election changed turnout. The last time there was a midterm primary election in 2018, voters took to the polls in March, not June. According to preliminary results from the Knox County primary, officials only saw a 3% rise in turnout.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa DOT Clarifies Overweight Load Law Approved In Recent Legislative Session

The Iowa Department of Transportation says the department has received many questions regarding the law dealing with overweight loads moving on Iowa roadways that was approved in the 2022 Legislative Session. The law will allow motor carriers needing to haul loads over the legal weight limit to apply for a new annual overweight permit which applies to state and U.S. highways, but not to the interstates.
KCRG.com

Nonprofit pays off home mortgage for family of fallen Iowa State Trooper

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The home of a fallen Iowa State Trooper has been paid off in full, thanks to a nonprofit organization. Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced on Thursday it has fully paid off the family’s mortgage. The Iowa State Patrol said Trooper Ted Benda was responding...
K92.3

6 Year-Old & 50-Year-Old Killed in Southern Iowa Accidents

Wednesday was a tragic day in southern Iowa. Two people were killed in the extreme southern part of the state in separate incidents. The first accident happened Wednesday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m. in rural Appanoose County. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, Roberta Leffler was...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Sheriff: Missing Madison County girl located safe

UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Kamryn Levine has been found safe and returned to her rural St. Charles home. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted in the case. The Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for information that helped locate her. No other details were released. MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The Madison […]
MADISON COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Northwood woman charged with lying to get thousands of dollars in state aid

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Worth County woman is accused of cheating the State of Iowa out of housing and food assistance. Jennifer Hope Mikesell, 45 of Northwood, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and first-degree fraudulent practice. She’s accused of lying to the Iowa Department of Human Services to receive $10,067 in aid.
NORTHWOOD, IA
KCCI.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa are on the rise

DES MOINES, Iowa — Positive COVID-19 tests in Iowa have increased since the last report. There have been 4,787 positive tests in the last seven days. That's up 73 since the last report. Meanwhile, 162 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. That's up significantly. The last report showed 17 people...
IOWA STATE

