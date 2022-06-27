Deputies identify man found dead after silo collapsed Yarmouth Tuesday

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has set Aug. 9 for a second trial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A jury in April acquitted two other men but were deadlocked on Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. They were described as leaders of...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Supreme Court affirmed Stanley Liggins’ life sentence without parole for the death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis in 1990. Among his arguments, Liggins argued his conviction should be tossed because of alleged juror misconduct, admission of a transcript testimony of a dead witness without a full opportunity for cross-examination and a violation of due process because his trial happened more than 30 years after Lewis’ was killed.
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has won the Democratic nomination for reelection. Pritzker on Tuesday defeated a much lesser-known rival, Beverly Miles. The billionaire business owner is seeking his second term in office. Pritzker will face the winner of a six-candidate Republican field. Farmer and state lawmaker...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The fatal shooting of 45-year-old Jason James Morales by a Davenport officer in June has been deemed justified by the Scott County Attorney’s Office. “The evidence in this case shows that the use of force by Officer Catton was justified and reasonable under the circumstances,”...
CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Republicans have chosen conservative state Sen. Darren Bailey to take on Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker for governor this fall. Bailey defeated five other Republicans on Tuesday to win the nomination. Pritzker, who easily defeated a largely unknown candidate, is seeking his second term. Bailey is a...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s 2022 legislative session was packed full of alterations and expansions to state law. From bottle returns to gun legislation, KCCI has broken down some of the most important decisions made. The following bills passed by the Iowa legislature go into effect on July...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois Republicans nominated Dan Brady in Tuesday’s primary election for Illinois secretary of state. Brady’s opponent John C. Milhiser conceded just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. “Unfortunately we came up short. But we must keep fighting to make Illinois better, to root out corruption, and...
Brain and Courtlin with KHAK joins KCRG to talk about new restaurants that have opened in eastern Iowa. 'Race for the Space' to give beginner entrepreneurs their big break in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is hosting "Race for the Space" to give...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Paige Lafary, 30, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on theft charges. She is also wanted for failing to appear in court in Dewitt and Clinton. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said...
Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 23rd, responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 100 block of South West Street. The alleged theft occurred on Monday, June 20th. Officers met with a 32-year-old female victim who said she was at an apartment with a female friend on the 20th and the female friend wanted a ride from the victim. The victim declined to give her friend a ride, and when the victim returned from using the restroom her friend and her car keys were gone. The victim told police she waited three days to file the report because she was in constant contact via Facebook messenger with her friend – identified as 22-year-old Delaney Sorenson of Galesburg. When Sorenson eventually blocked the victim, she called police. According to police reports, Sorenson eventually told her mother that she left the stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in West Des Moines, Iowa. Sorenson messaged that she left the van in Iowa because she “wasn’t going to jail for a stolen car.” The 2004 Honda Odyssey was listed as stolen and Delaney Sorenson was added to the Galesburg Police pending arrest list facing charges of Vehicle Theft.
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois primary election season is over, but you will still see plenty of political ads from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey. A battle that started in 2020 with a downstate lawmaker challenging COVID-19 executive orders has become a fight for the governor’s office in November.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As officials across Illinois wind down from Tuesday’s primary they’re taking a look at how the shift to a June election changed turnout. The last time there was a midterm primary election in 2018, voters took to the polls in March, not June. According to preliminary results from the Knox County primary, officials only saw a 3% rise in turnout.
The Iowa Department of Transportation says the department has received many questions regarding the law dealing with overweight loads moving on Iowa roadways that was approved in the 2022 Legislative Session. The law will allow motor carriers needing to haul loads over the legal weight limit to apply for a new annual overweight permit which applies to state and U.S. highways, but not to the interstates.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The home of a fallen Iowa State Trooper has been paid off in full, thanks to a nonprofit organization. Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced on Thursday it has fully paid off the family’s mortgage. The Iowa State Patrol said Trooper Ted Benda was responding...
Wednesday was a tragic day in southern Iowa. Two people were killed in the extreme southern part of the state in separate incidents. The first accident happened Wednesday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m. in rural Appanoose County. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, Roberta Leffler was...
Thousands of residents in Johnson County, Iowa will soon see stimulus checks worth $1,400. Around 2,500 families in the county will see the stimulus payments as a form of pandemic relief. $1.5 million dollars have been set aside and will be used from the American Rescue Act to fund the...
UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Kamryn Levine has been found safe and returned to her rural St. Charles home. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted in the case. The Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for information that helped locate her. No other details were released. MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The Madison […]
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Worth County woman is accused of cheating the State of Iowa out of housing and food assistance. Jennifer Hope Mikesell, 45 of Northwood, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and first-degree fraudulent practice. She’s accused of lying to the Iowa Department of Human Services to receive $10,067 in aid.
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa police are investigating a shooting that took place in a city park on Tuesday. Police say they were called to East Main and Brick Row around 4:24 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a man who was bleeding from his head and neck. Responding officers...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Positive COVID-19 tests in Iowa have increased since the last report. There have been 4,787 positive tests in the last seven days. That's up 73 since the last report. Meanwhile, 162 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. That's up significantly. The last report showed 17 people...
