LGBTQIA+ and religion acceptance

(The Center Square) – The Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning continues its streak of funding organizations that focus on learning through specific cultures. DEEL is awarding 11 organizations with a collective $1.5 million dedicated to “support the leadership and cultural education of more than 1,500 Black, Indigenous, immigrant, refugee and youth of color in Seattle,” according to a press release from the department.
SEATTLE - Governor Jay Inslee told KOMO on Thursday bold action is needed to reduce crime at homeless encampments. This, as he made stops in Auburn and Seattle to tour the shelter and housing projects supported by state funding. He spoke to us in Auburn after visiting a YMCA shelter...
Timing is important. So it is significant that, on the precipice of Juneteenth, Seattle Children’s Hospital decided to close the Yesler location for the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic. This location, in the heart of Seattle’s Central District, had held on through years of gentrification as a Black community resource.
If having babies is so fucking important, why aren't we listening to them? They are probably the chillest contingent ever. Like, all they wanna do is suck boobs, poop, and cry. As recent womb residents, of course they don't give a shit about what a person does with their body. Get fuckin' real.
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Free summer meals are available for kids and teens at many parks, community centers, schools and faith-based organizations in King County this year. The program is only for kids and teens ages 18 and under, but some sites may offer additional resources for older family members. There is no fee, sign-up or proof of identity required to receive a meal.
Coming into work just days before the Juneteenth Holiday weekend, James Myers, a union carpenter in Seattle, had no idea what was in store for him as he entered his workstation at a construction site in Redmond. When Myers arrived at his workstation that morning, he saw a speed square...
When the City of Kirkland published a document last week about the Native American history of that part of King County, one local historian wasn’t very happy. For even those who pay scant attention, this is an exciting and dynamic time to be interested in local history. With the intersection of the profound social change of the past few years and a decades-long expansion of what truly counts as history – along with the spread of social media – there’s never been more information available to those who seek to know about the past, and more channels for individuals and organizations who wish to share what they’ve found.
"Weird Al" Yankovic is taking his "Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" all across the United States, but only in Seattle was he able to be joined on stage by presidential royalty. "Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" If you've never heard of Al's...
Two culturally misleading totem poles are spending their last summer towering over a park behind the Pike Place Market. The confusing symbols of the Indigenous roots of Seattle are not part of the culture of the Coast Salish people. By next summer, the 50-foot cedar poles will be removed from...
Only 1/3 of Seattle Public School teachers say they see themselves still working for the school district in five years, according to a new study from the Seattle Education Association. The association, which serves as the teacher's union, also found that a third of educators said they plan to leave...
RENTON, Wash. — Another church in the area has been vandalized following the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion rights, overturning Roe v. Wade. Leadership with St. Anthony’s Catholic Parish says several people spray-painted abortion-rights and anti-Catholic messages in the late hours of Friday and early Saturday morning.
The Seattle Pet Cemetery was deemed a community landmark on Thursday. However, for months, many have advocated for the cemetery to be a historic landmark in order for the property to have more protections. The King County Landmarks Commission’s ruling means it recognized the cemetery’s value to the community, but...
Seattle sucks! Our friends over at FOX 13 reported that a new WalletHub study ranked Seattle as one of the worst-run U.S. cities. To make this determination, WalletHub weighed services in the country’s 150 largest cities against the total per capita budget. The study ranked Seattle number 18 in services. Not bad. But unfortunately, we cannot have good public programs in a major city without spending money! The study measured Seattle’s budget as 140th out of 150th (the closer to number one, the smaller the budget), but 18th in services. This put Seattle at 118 on the list for best-run city, which to WalletHub just means the best “deal” on public programs. They put fucking Nampa, Idaho as number one.
While Albert Nuñez was in a Dallas-area hospital fighting COVID-19 in late 2020, his family helped him remain positive by bringing photos from hikes and other outings in Seattle and around Washington state. Nuñez had moved back to his native Dallas in 2018 after 15 years living in Seattle....
SEATTLE - Tacoma and Seattle rank among the worst-run large cities in the U.S., according to data from WalletHub. The finance website assembled a list of the 150 largest cities in the country, then weighed their services against the total budget per capita spent on them. Tacoma ranked 139th, earning...
When the Supreme Court announced it was overturning Roe v Wade on June 24, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops commended the decision. Locally, the Washington State Catholic Conference praised the news. But views were mixed at a Catholic Church in Seattle over the following weekend. Hortencia Plascencia attended the...
KING COUNTY, Wash. - A homeless encampment hidden in the hills overlooking the Green River is now in the spotlight. King County Council Member Reagan Dunn is calling for a "tough love" approach in a pilot project that focuses on the camp's removal and placement of its residents into housing, mental, alcohol or drug treatment if necessary.
TACOMA, Wash. — Mona Walia has been running her abortion clinic in Tacoma since 2019. As an independent clinic owner, that puts her in a very small club in Washington. In the four days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Walia said she’s already getting more calls from around the country, with many people asking if her clinic is still open.
