LGBTQIA+ and religion acceptance

When the City of Kirkland published a document last week about the Native American history of that part of King County, one local historian wasn’t very happy. For even those who pay scant attention, this is an exciting and dynamic time to be interested in local history. With the intersection of the profound social change of the past few years and a decades-long expansion of what truly counts as history – along with the spread of social media – there’s never been more information available to those who seek to know about the past, and more channels for individuals and organizations who wish to share what they’ve found.

KIRKLAND, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO