ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus police asking for help identifying suspects, car involved in weekend shooting

By Bethany Bruner, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RNWGS_0gNOWq5G00

Columbus police homicide detectives are asking for help in identifying and locating suspects in a Saturday night shooting that left a 24-year-old man dead .

Around 10:10 p.m. Saturday, Neal Smith, 24, had made a cash purchase at a market on the 2000 block of Arygle Drive on the city's Northeast Side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nACty_0gNOWq5G00

Surveillance video shows three men "closely watching" Smith as he receives his change, according to Columbus police. Smith then left the market and was followed by the three men, who were in a vehicle. That vehicle is believed to be a Chevy Malibu with damage to the rear passenger side.

Smith's killing is 61st homicide: Man killed in Northeast Side shooting; 14-year-old charged in separate stabbing

As Smith approached the intersection of Argyle Drive and Woodland Avenue, two of the three men got out of the vehicle and approached Smith. Witnesses told police they heard Smith yell "Just take it" followed "almost immediately" by gunfire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2trWkP_0gNOWq5G00

The two men then ran back to the vehicle, which drove off southbound on Woodland Avenue.

Smith attempted to run after being shot, but he collapsed a short distance later. A 34-year-old woman who was in the area but had nothing to do with the incident also was struck by gunfire. She also ran a short distance before collapsing.

Homicide database: Here's where homicides have occurred in Columbus since 2017

Detectives believe Smith was targeted for a robbery because he had cash. One of the suspects has several distinctive tattoos, including what appears to be a spiderweb on his left hand.

Detectives do not believe Smith knew the men who robbed and shot him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Terry Kelley at 614-645-0907 or email him at tkelley@columbuspolice.org. Anonymous tips can also be called in to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police asking for help identifying suspects, car involved in weekend shooting

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Linden shooting leaves man dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in the Linden area.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:01 p.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of E. Hudson Street on the report of a shooting.   When officers arrived on scene, they found an SUV that […]
10TV

1 dead following shooting in Linden area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting Thursday night in the Linden area. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of East Hudson Street just after 11 p.m. A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:07 p.m. A detective at the scene tells...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Grove City Police arrest man for statutory rape

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Grove City Division of Police has arrested a man wanted for rape in North Carolina. According to police, Austin Beauchamp was arrested on June 22, 2022, on a warrant for statutory rape. Beauchamp lives in the Central Ohio area and has worked in the...
GROVE CITY, OH
sciotopost.com

Road Rage Shooting: Woman Shot At When Vehicle Attempts to Merge on I-670 in Columbus

On June 27, 2022 at approximately 12:47 p.m., Columbus Police Patrol officers were dispatched to 2835 Fred Taylor Drive on a report of a vehicle that was struck by gunfire. Upon the officer’s arrival, they spoke to the victim. The victim stated she was traveling west on I-670 near Exit 4B, which is the Third Street/High Street exit. She stated a navy blue Dodge Caravan pulled alongside her and was trying to change lanes. She explained that there was not enough room for the van to get over, so she honked the horn to alert the driver that there was not enough room. She explained the passenger side windows went down and she heard a single gunshot. The victim’s vehicle was struck by the bullet on the rear driver’s side. The bullet went through the backseat and lodged into the front passenger seat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
myfox28columbus.com

Officers investigating after shots fired in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are on scene after shots were fired in west Columbus Wednesday afternoon, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The FCSO received a call about shots being fired in the 400 block of Georgesville Road. According to officials, the victim showed up at a...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

29-year-old accused of shooting 33-year-old in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested a 29-year-old man accused of shooting a 33-year-old man in the North Linden area early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Myrtle Avenue around 3 a.m. Officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime#Arygle Drive#Argyle Drive
NBC4 Columbus

Linden shooting leaves 1 person in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Linden area early Tuesday morning.   Police responded to 1500 block of Myrtle Avenue at about 2:35 a.m. where they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Coroner Confirms OSU Students Died of Accidental Overdose

Jessica Lopez, of Greendale, died as a result of the incident in May. (Columbus, Oh.) – An autopsy has confirmed the cause of death in a drug related incident involving a Dearborn County woman. The Franklin County Coroner’s Office confirmed Tuesday that Jessica Lopez died from an accidental fentanyl...
GREENDALE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Unborn baby dies in wrong-way crash on I-270, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A pregnant woman lost her baby in a wrong-way crash Monday on Interstate 270 near Easton, Columbus police said in an update Wednesday. Police said a 28-year-old woman was driving the wrong way on I-270 North just south of Morse Road at 1:20 a.m. and collided head-on with a Honda. Police […]
614now.com

One day after shooting leads to multiple hospitalizations, dozens of gunshots reported in separate Short North incident

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a Short North shooting on the 900 block of N. High Street ended with two people being hospitalized. At approximately 1 a.m. on Monday morning, and only two blocks away on the 700 block of N. High Street, dozens of gunshots were fired in the area. Police said as many as thirty rounds could have been fired.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

I-71 north reopens following deadly crash involving semi

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 71 north in south Columbus Wednesday morning. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. near Frank Road. Police said a car and semi were involved in the crash. The victim was transported to OSU in critical condition...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

5 injured in Short North shootings in last 10 days

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Those in the Short North who usually see the glow from the arches and hear the sounds of music have recently been experiencing lights and sirens from Columbus police. Since the Father's Day weekend, five people have been injured in shootings in the Short North. Three...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
877K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy