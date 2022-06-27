Columbus police asking for help identifying suspects, car involved in weekend shooting

Columbus police homicide detectives are asking for help in identifying and locating suspects in a Saturday night shooting that left a 24-year-old man dead .

Around 10:10 p.m. Saturday, Neal Smith, 24, had made a cash purchase at a market on the 2000 block of Arygle Drive on the city's Northeast Side.

Surveillance video shows three men "closely watching" Smith as he receives his change, according to Columbus police. Smith then left the market and was followed by the three men, who were in a vehicle. That vehicle is believed to be a Chevy Malibu with damage to the rear passenger side.

As Smith approached the intersection of Argyle Drive and Woodland Avenue, two of the three men got out of the vehicle and approached Smith. Witnesses told police they heard Smith yell "Just take it" followed "almost immediately" by gunfire.

The two men then ran back to the vehicle, which drove off southbound on Woodland Avenue.

Smith attempted to run after being shot, but he collapsed a short distance later. A 34-year-old woman who was in the area but had nothing to do with the incident also was struck by gunfire. She also ran a short distance before collapsing.

Detectives believe Smith was targeted for a robbery because he had cash. One of the suspects has several distinctive tattoos, including what appears to be a spiderweb on his left hand.

Detectives do not believe Smith knew the men who robbed and shot him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Terry Kelley at 614-645-0907 or email him at tkelley@columbuspolice.org. Anonymous tips can also be called in to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

