Man killed in Redding car accident

Police say I-95 northbound in Bridgeport reopened Friday following a morning accident. State police say they responded to an overturned vehicle at Exit 27A around 10:30 a.m. Police say non-life-threatening injuries were reported.
Suffolk County police say they arrested a man after he crashed a boat while under the influence of alcohol in Point O’Woods in Fire Island. According to police, Edward Beekman was operating a 1991 23-foot Mako, when he crashed the vessel into the north end of the Point O’ Woods dock at 3:13 a.m.
A collision involving multiple vehicles on I-95 occurred Tuesday afternoon in Stamford. Authorities say one person was trapped in a vehicle and the other vehicle was on fire. Police say the trapped person was removed safely and the vehicle fire was put out. There is no word yet on the...
A Queens mother has been arrested and is accused of leaving three children unattended in a car outside the Green Acres Mall. Police say Ciara Stockwell is now facing three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. According to police, a witness called 911 after seeing three children, a...
