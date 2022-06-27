ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase Elliott Is Favorite Driver and NASCAR Proved It Late When Failing to Follow Its Own Safety Guidelines and Put Out a Caution That Might Have Changed the Final Result

By Kyle Dalton
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chase Elliott won for a second time this season but the race ended under controversy as NASCAR completely ignored Brad Keselowski's damaged car that should have brought out a caution and might have changed the final result. The post Chase Elliott Is Favorite Driver and NASCAR Proved It Late When Failing to...

POLITICS
