Just when you thought it was safe to return to sanity and normal life, as much as that's possible in NJ today, a new bill comes along to shatter that reality. It was introduced last week in the Assembly and it didn't get much coverage. People are over hearing about COVID, the vaccine, vax mandates, mask mandates and anything else that has to do with the pandemic.

BURLINGTON, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO