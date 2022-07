On Friday, June 24, the Supreme Court released its opinion on Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, and, in doing so, overturned the precedence set by Roe v. Wade. The decision, which passed with a 6-3 decision, revoked the federally protected, constitutional right to abortion, which had been in place for nearly 50 years. This is the first time in history a constitutional right has been given to a group and then taken away. As the fallout of the ruling sets in — and there will be catastrophic fallout — the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has warned about the impact this decision will have on teens.

