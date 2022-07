Julianna Parker began rehabilitating orphaned baby birds at age 19. Years later, her daughter Sophia followed her mom’s lead, rescuing small critters and learning how to care for them. For the past 11 years, the two have joined forces as Otter Creek Wildlife Rescue in Addison. Sophia is almost 24 and works two jobs. Julianna has been fighting leukemia since 2014. The duo accepts injured or orphaned birds and mammals from across the state — about 200 per year. The spring and summer months are the busiest of the year, and the twosome don’t have much downtime between feedings.

