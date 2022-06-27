ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman charged with arson, accused of driving vehicles into two homes

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged after officers said she drove a vehicle into one home and drove into another home before setting fire to it....

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Clarksburg man faces multiple charges after strangling woman

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man faces multiple charges after officers said he threatened and strangled a woman. Officers were flagged down on Wednesday by a vehicle with two people inside, including the victim who was “visibly distraught and had apparent redness around her neck,” according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Number of vehicle fires in the area at a high

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Over June, the Westover Volunteer Fire Department responded to five vehicle fires. Westover Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kenny Goodwin said this was not normal for them. Typically they averaged roughly 10 vehicle fires a year. “It seems like a high number of vehicle fires. I don’t...
WESTOVER, WV
WDTV

Multiple agencies respond to altercation at Pleasant Creek Campground

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to an altercation just after 9 p.m. Thursday evening at Pleasant Creek Campground, officials tell 5 News. Harrison County Emergency Services officials say there are “unofficial reports” of shots fired. The West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources,...
GRAFTON, WV
The Recorddelta

Local man drives into porch, arrested for DUI

BUCKHANNON— Joshua Taft Woody, age 35 of Buckhannon, was arrested on Wednesday, June 22, and is currently facing a charge of DUI controlled substance second offense. According to the criminal complaint, Buckhannon Police Department Sergeant Dewaine Linger filed that the defendant allegedly drove a 2008 Ford F250 into the porch of a residence located on Vicksburg Road. When Sergeant Linger arrived at the scene, the defendant allegedly appeared to be under the influence. At that point, Sergeant Linger administered the standard field sobriety test, in which the defendant failed the one-legged stand and the walk-in turn.
BUCKHANNON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Vehicles#Driving
WDTV

Two people transported after ATV crash

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were transported to the hospital following an ATV crash in Mannington. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near Husky Highway, according to the Marion County 911 Center. The crash reportedly happened on private property. Officials said two people were transported to the hospital....
MANNINGTON, WV
WDTV

Porch collapses at Wings Ole’ in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A porch on the property of Wings Ole’ on University Ave. collapsed Thursday evening, officials say. According to Monongalia County Emergency Services, the restaurant’s porch collapsed at 8:10 p.m. Monongalia County EMS and the Morgantown Fire Department responded to the scene, which was cleared...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Missing man found dead

UPDATE: – (LOOTPRESS) – On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 8:00 PM, Troopers from the Bridgeport Detachment along with officers from the Clarksburg Police Department responded to Olive Garden located in the Eastpointe Shopping Center. Once on scene officers discovered the remains of an adult male subject...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Metro News

Multiple Elkins buildings evacuated following dynamite discovery

ELKINS, W.Va. — Multiple buildings in Elkins were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after contractors renovating the Tygart Hotel discovered dynamite in the building. Police officers and firefighters ordered the evacuation. Authorities also closed Davis Avenue between 2nd and 3rd streets. The West Virginia State Police Explosives Response Team responded to...
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

Update on dynamite found in Tygart Hotel

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Workers called 911 when they found dynamite in the Tygart Hotel while working on renovations. External Affairs Specialist with the city Sutton Stokes explained the West Virginia State Police Explosives Response Team was dispatched to the scene. The ERT recovered and disposed the undisclosed amount of...
ELKINS, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Argument on Allegheny River Walk ends in shots fired

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More information has emerged about a shooting downtown earlier this week. According to police, two parents were arguing on the Allegheny River Walk and then the argument escalated. The woman and man were arguing when it escalated and the woman pulled out a gun, firing at him twice. He said he didn't have a gun on him at the time. Now the two are facing charges.
WDTV

Two men charged for stealing truck, crashing into multiple properties

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Clarksburg men were arrested after officers said they stole a Ford F-350 from a business and ran it into multiple properties. Video surveillance from a Clarksburg business on Sycamore Street showed Colton Allman, 20, and Patrick Heflin, 18, steal a Ford F-350 around 1 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Mom accused of not feeding her 2 girls to stand trial

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Fayette County woman will face trial on charges she didn't feed her two children or take them to the doctor. Prosecutors say 23-year-old Haylee Arnold's 20-month-old and 3-year-old girls suffered malnutrition and one of them nearly died as a result.Arnold is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault on a child and child endangerment after state police discovered the children living in filth and sick. According to investigators, Report: Mother Of Toddler Found With No Pulse In Fayette County Now Facing Charges to take care of the little girls who were allegedly malnourished with...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greene County dispatcher charged, accused of not sending help for dying woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Greene County 911 dispatcher accused in a lawsuit of failing to send help for a dying woman is facing charges. Leon Price is charged with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, official oppression and obstructing the law. He turned himself in on Wednesday.The Greene County District Attorney's Office said the dispatcher denied medical services to Diana Kronk when there were three ambulances available for dispatch.District Attorney Dave Russo alleges Price's actions were reckless and resulted in the woman's death. He said Price violated protocol and the county's procedures by refusing to dispatch an ambulance to help the...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Greene County 911 dispatcher faces charges after allegedly refusing to send ambulance to sick woman

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A Greene County 911 dispatcher is facing charges after allegedly refusing to send an ambulance to a severely ill woman. According to a release from the Greene County district attorney’s office, Leon Price was charged with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, official oppression and obstructing administration of law or other government function.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Investigation underway after body found off Emily Drive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found off Emily Drive in Clarksburg. The body was found around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the state right-of-way between I-79 and Emily Drive. Authorities say they working to confirm the identity of the person. The person’s identity will...
CLARKSBURG, WV
wtae.com

Person being flown to the hospital following dog attack in Fayette County

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police in Uniontown said a pit bull attacked a 37-year-old man Tuesday morning at a home in Fayette County. He was flown to the hospital in a medical helicopter following the dog attack. The severity of the victim’s injuries had not been released, but a Dunbar Township official said Tuesday morning that the victim was in surgery.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WBOY 12 News

Woman charged for setting her sister’s trailer on fire

FAIRVIEW, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after she allegedly crashed a car into a trailer and set another trailer on fire in Monongalia County. On June 26, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Jake’s Run area of Monongalia County for a report of destruction of property, according to a […]
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy