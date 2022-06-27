ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Firefighter injured, six displaced in fire Sunday night

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4vKz_0gNOQ5Ky00

(BCN) — A fire injured a firefighter and displaced six late Sunday night in San Francisco, fire officials said Monday.

The 11:23 p.m. blaze broke out at a residence at 636 Moultrie St.

The firefighter was taken to an emergency room for care and was released, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. They are expected to be OK. None of the residents were injured.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The fire was contained at 1:50 a.m. The American Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region and the city are providing services to the displaced residents, according to the fire department’s Twitter account.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

3-alarm fire in Vallejo ‘under control,’ officials say

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a three-alarm structure fire Thursday afternoon in Vallejo, officials announced on Twitter. The fire is in the area of Sharon Street and Broadway Street. As of 6:50 p.m., the fire has been declared “under control,” officials tweeted. Officials said there was “heavy smoke” in the area. There […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to brush fire threatening mobile homes in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a multiple-alarm brush fire Wednesday afternoon in Antioch, Contra Costa Fire Protection District announced on Twitter. Officials say the fire is “threatening mobile homes” in the area of Vineyard Drive and 18th Street. As of 3:30 p.m., forward progress has stopped on this fire. Officials said one […]
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: Jia Huang, Missing Hiker From San Francisco, Drowned In Desolation Wilderness

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The body of a missing hiker from San Francisco has been found in the Desolation Wilderness near Lake Aloha. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, they first got a report about an abandoned tent on Tuesday near Lake Aloha. The tent looked to have been blown over by the wind. Deputies say a USFS Wilderness Permit and a driver’s license belonging to 32-year-old Jia Huang were among the personal items found at the site. Huang’s family told authorities that he was known to camp along and was scheduled to come home on Wednesday. Based on information...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay City#Accident#The Fire Department#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC Los Angeles

1 Dead After Boats Collide in San Francisco Bay

One person died Thursday in a boat collision on the San Francisco Bay that resulted in one of the vessels spinning out of control, police said. The collision between a center console boat and a sailboat happened roughly 1 mile southwest of Angel Island, according to the United States Coast Guard.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Daly City fire displaces two people, one pet

(BCN) — A fire in a single-family home Tuesday morning in Daly City displaced two residents and a pet, according to the North County Fire Authority. Crews responded to an 11:18 a.m. report of a fire at a home in the 800 block of Gellert Boulevard in the north end of the city’s Westborough neighborhood. […]
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Fire investigators credit smoke detector with saving home

(BCN) — A working smoke detector saved a home from destruction Tuesday afternoon in Rohnert Park, according to fire investigators. Crews responded to a 1 p.m. report of a possible fire in the 500 block of Lassen Court, according to a news release from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. The caller reported that […]
ROHNERT PARK, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Bay Bridge [San Francisco, CA]

On June 26th just before 9:00 p.m., the California Highway Patrol received reports of a crash involving a sedan and another vehicle. Furthermore, initial investigations said that the sedan veered off the right-hand side of the road before overturning, causing a collision. According to authorities, one person sustained critical injuries...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
L.A. Weekly

6 Hospitalized after Multi-Vehicle Crash on Minnesota Avenue [Brentwood, CA]

The accident happened at Sand Creek Road around 10:34 a.m. following reports of a vehicle crash. Furthermore, upon arrival, paramedics discovered at least five vehicles and a bicyclist involved in the wreck. Eventually, a medical helicopter arrived and transported two patients in a critical condition and another two with minor...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

30 homes affected after water main break near Berkeley

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Approximately 30 homes are affected after a water main break Wednesday evening in a neighborhood near Berkeley, police announced in a Nixle alert. The homes affected are located on the 600 block of Oberlin Avenue and 100 block of Arlington Avenue in Kensington, which is a census-designated place north […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian hit by vehicle Tuesday dies of her injuries

(BCN) — A female pedestrian struck by a car Tuesday night in San Jose has died of her injuries, according to a tweet early Wednesday from police. The collision was reported Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. at Leeward Drive and Arden Way by San Jose Police Department. The woman was transported to a local hospital with […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Half Moon Bay Review

Fires cause evacuations in Emerald Hills

Fire crews scrambled to contain two fast-moving grass fires in the Emerald Hills neighborhood last week and issued evacuation orders near Woodside, Redwood City and unincorporated stretches. The fires, on the first day of summer, brought an ominous start to the Bay Area fire season. Crews were dispatched at 2:24...
EMERALD HILLS, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Vegetation Fire on Former Golf Range Property in Antioch

At 2:14 pm Wednesday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a vegetation fire in the area of E 18th and Vineyard in the City of Antioch. While responding, it was reported the fire was on the property where the former golf range was located. It was also reported that the trailer was on fire along with homeless coming from the field.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

SF residents still displaced after high-rise flooding

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nearly 500 residents at a San Francisco high-rise apartment building are still left in limbo — unsure of where they’ll stay next. This comes nearly a month after a water main failure flooded all 35 floors of their building at 33 Tehama St. Residents are told they must move out of their […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Kitten stolen from animal shelter in Hayward now found

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A kitten was stolen from Hayward Animal Services earlier this month, the agency announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Four subjects aged between 18 and 21, whose faces were captured via surveillance cameras, are the suspects linked to the disappearance of “Mochi.” As of Wednesday night at 9 p.m., Mochi […]
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy