Salina Liberty Championship Rally downtown tonight

 4 days ago
The Salina Liberty won the Champions Indoor Football title Saturday night and you...

Salina Post

Head to downtown Salina for First Friday fun

Downtown Salina is the place to be for First Friday fun!. The festivities will begin at the Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm Street, where a reception is scheduled in Gallery 708 from 4-5:30 p.m. The work of Lisa Urban, mostly oil on canvas paintings, is the current ehxhibition in the gallery. Light snacks will be served.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Combine catches fire in field south of Salina

A rural Saline County man lost a combine to fire Monday evening south of Salina. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that deputies and personnel from Rural Fire District No. 2 were sent to the 8800 block of Centennial Road at approximately 6:36 p.m. Monday for the report of a combine on fire in a field.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Day 13: Kansas wheat harvest report

Combines are now on the roll in northwest and north central Kansas with the return of hot, windy weather. Mid-harvest rains have reduced test weights, but variety selection and farming practices are making a big difference in how the crop is finishing out. Tanner Durham was cutting south of Randall...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Sean Morton named interim Salina police chief

Deputy Chief Sean Morton has been appointed as Salina's interim police chief. He will begin his interim role Friday. Earlier this month, Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson announced that he was retiring. "Chief Nelson intended to retire on September 2nd, but has elected to move that date to July 1...
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Dedication for new mural in Salina set for Saturday

Dream Cartographers, a recently completed downtown mural that included community involvement, will be dedicated Saturday. The mural, which serves as a backdrop to the new downtown stage at N. Santa Fe Avenue and W. Ash Street, is scheduled to be dedicated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to information from Salina Arts & Humanities. The dedication will include remarks by the artist, Dave Loewenstein, and Salina Arts & Humanities staff. Light refreshments will be served.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Three Salina women cited after disturbance

Three Salina woman were cited after a domestic disturbance Tuesday night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the area of N. 13th Street and W. Ash Street at 8 p.m. Tuesday for the report of an altercation involving three women and a handgun.
Salina Post

Small quake shakes part of Dickinson County Friday morning

WOODBINE - A small earthquake rattled part of southeastern Dickinson County Friday morning. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, the 2.4 magnitude quake struck southwest of Woodbine at 10:54 a.m. Friday. The quake was centered south of 1100 Avenue between Sage Road and Rain Road.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

1 Vision snares national attention for service to aviation

An old-school go-getter has won national attention for his customer service in the aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul industry. Swift, detailed, and accurate work is a must at 1 Vision Aviation that has mushroomed to global prominence, thanks to the approach, attitude, and staff of owner and CEO Jimmy Sponder.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Three injured in 2-vehicle wreck; Salina woman cited

BRIDGEPORT - A Salina woman was cited after a two-vehicle wreck Friday morning in southern Saline County. Katie Miller, 23, of Salina, was driving north on Kansas Highway 4 near Interstate 135 in a 2020 Jeep Renegade when she turned left into a 2003 Mercury Marquis driven by Roberto Arrambide, 21, of Rio Grande, Texas, Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning. The impact knocked the Marquis into a light pole.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson Co. driver’s license renewals by appointment

Dickinson County residents needing to renew their driver’s licenses can do so at the county treasurer’s office by appointment or they can renew online using the iKan app. For people who want to renew their license in person, the process is lengthy – which is the reason the Dickinson County Treasurer’s office no longer takes walk-ins.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed Kansas couple

MCPHERSON COUNTY —A former Kansas woman is going to prison for her role in a fatal DUI crash that killed a Kansas couple. A McPherson County judge sentenced 44-year-old Julie Ann Hunter formerly of Lehigh now Aoka, Minnesota, to to just less than 12-years in prison for two counts of involuntary manslaughter-DUI, according to the McPherson County Attorney's office.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Driver escapes wreck before fire engulfs pickup south of Salina

An Assaria man escaped a wrecked pickup before fire engulfed it south of Salina late Wednesday night. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Jonathan Yost, 43, of Assaria, was southbound in the 4900 block of S. Ohio in a 1969 Chevrolet C10 pickup at approximately 11:54 p.m. Wednesday when the pickup left the roadway and struck trees along the roadside.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Pandemic fallout impacts county jail, renovation project

Worker shortages, supply chain issues, other situations increase expense. Editor's note: This is the second installment of a two-part story regarding the construction of the new jail addition and renovation of the courthouse. Part 1 of this story explained how the project came about and how a bond issue was approved by Dickinson County voters. This installment explains the various challenges - the expected and the unexpected - involved with phase 1, building the jail, and Phase 2, renovating the courthouse.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Fire Department offers fireworks checklist

As you prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, following this checklist could help reduce injuries to those you love. Remember fireworks can only be discharged inside the City of Salina on July 3rd & July 4th from 8am-11pm. You are not allowed to discharge fireworks on public property including; parks, on streets, roads or the side of the roads.
SALINA, KS
