2 dead after reported shooting in Valley Center

By Jermaine Ong
 4 days ago
VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) – Sheriff’s deputies investigating a reported shooting in a Valley Center gated community late Sunday night discovered two people dead inside a home.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to Interlachen Terrace, near Inverness Avenue, around 10 p.m. after someone reported that her brother-in-law, later identified as Christian Bobila, shot her husband.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a 45-year-old man and a 79-year-old man dead inside the home. "Both men had gunshot wounds to their upper torsos," authorities said.

Boblia was spotted by deputies driving a black minivan several blocks away from the scene. He was arrested for two counts of murder and has been booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

