OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Corrections on Thursday reported that an inmate missing from CCC-O was again in custody after a pursuit from a fire scene. According to NDOC, Tyler Williams, 30, who walked away from the Omaha Community Corrections Center on Friday was the same man who jumped from the third story window of an Omaha apartment building while firefighters were combating a fire there.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO