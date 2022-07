BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people are facing charges in Bienville Parish in connection with an investigation involving stolen firearms and other items. According to the sheriff’s office, seven firearms were recovered after the investigation. Four were stolen in a gun store burglary, two in a residential burglary in Webster Parish, and the seventh was taken in a vehicle burglary on Slay Woodard Road in Bienville Parish.

BIENVILLE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO