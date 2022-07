CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a man suffered critical injuries following a Tuesday evening crash on County Road 167 in Calhoun County. Troopers responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Fairview and Freeman roads a little before 6 p.m. The crash report says a sedan was traveling north on CR-167, and it traveled onto the east shoulder. The driver, a 27-year-old Marianna man, overcorrected when getting the car back onto the road, causing the car to rotate then flip over, troopers say.

