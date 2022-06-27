ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

Smooth ride ahead for drivers in Mercer County

By Patty Coller
 4 days ago

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Some roads are on tap to get repaved soon in Mercer County.

PennDOT announced Monday that the projects begin next month and include the following:

  • Vernon Road and Main Street (Route 358) – from the Ohio state line to Third Street in West Salem Township and the City of Greenville; 6.7 miles.
  • Highland Road (Route 3014) – from Forker Boulevard to Hermitage Road in West Salem Township and the cities of Hermitage and Sharon; 2.02 miles.
  • Fredonia Road (Route 4027) – at the intersection with Route 58 in Hempfield Township.

Curb ramps, tree trimming, guard rail work, drainage improvements and new pavement markings are all part of the work.

Construction is expected to begin July 11 and be done by September.

Drivers can expect lane restrictions and traffic pattern shifts.

The $2.9 million cost is being paid through state funds.

