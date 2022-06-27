ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The best budget webcam in 2022

By Tom May
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 4 days ago

The best budget webcam will help you improve the video and audio quality of your Zoom meetings, Microsoft Teams calls and more. In short, it will make you look and sound more professional, without costing a fortune.

Yes, you could spend hundreds of dollars on the best 4K webcams , but for most of us, that's just going to be overkill. Especially when, by spending well under $50, you can still boost the quality of your video calls considerably, beyond what your computer's in-built webcam has to offer.

In this article, we've brought together the best cheap webcams on the market today, offering crisp audio and high-quality video, with resolutions ranging from 780p to 1080p Full HD. (However, if there's something specific you need that isn't catered for here, seeout our general guide to the best webcams .)

Best budget webcams in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aTTOg_0gNONlfO00

(Image credit: Amy Davies/Digital Camera World)

1. eMeet c960

The best budget webcam overall

Resolution: 1080p | Sensor: 2.1MP | Frame rate: 30fps | Field of view: 90 degrees | System requirements: Windows Vista or later, Mac 10.4+, Android Smart TV | Privacy shutter: Yes | Size: 135 x 80 x 65mm | Weight: 240g

Full HD 90-degree field of view Low light tech No digital zoom

The eMeet c960 is our pick as the best budget webcam overall. It's easy and straightforward to set up, and is compatible with both Windows and Mac.

With Full HD 1080p video at 30fps, and a 90 degree field of view, the picture quality is very good. You can angle the camera up and downwards, and if you're in a dimly lit room, you'll appreciate the in-built auto low-light correction tech. Plus you get a privacy cover, and good audio from two omnidirectional noise reduction mics.

As you'd expect from the price, this is a fairly basic webcam. For example, there's no digital zoom and no autofocus. But it'll still make your video calls look and sound much better than your computer's in-built webcam, for a low price indeed. For more details, see our eMeet C960 webcam review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HANr5_0gNONlfO00

(Image credit: Ausdom)

2. Ausdom AW615 Webcam With Built-in Microphone

The best budget webcam for audio

Resolution: 1080p | Sensor: 2MP | Frame rate: 30fps | Field of view: 90 degrees | System requirements: Windows, Mac | Privacy shutter: Yes | Size: ‎118 x 117 x 52mm | Weight: 210g

Noise-cancelling Full 1080p HD Digital zoom Not so great in low light

Do you make a lot of video calls from noisy offices? Then you may prefer the Ausdom AW615, because we found the noise-cancelling technology with its built-in mic worked the best out of all the cheap webcams on this list.

This is also a great budget webcam in general. It's compatible with both Windows and Mac, and the picture quality is fantastic for the price, thanks to Full HD 1080p resolution, 30fps and a 65 degree viewing angle. Digital zoom is also included. On the downside, there's no privacy cover and the picture in low light isn't as good as the eMeet 960, number one on our list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2nh6_0gNONlfO00

(Image credit: Jessica Weatherbed/Digital Camera World )

3. Logitech C310 HD Webcam

The best budget webcam for portability

Resolution: 720p | Sensor: 1.2MP | Frame rate: 30fps | Field of view: 60 degrees | System requirements: Windows 7 or later / Mac 10.10 or later / Chrome OS | Privacy shutter: No | Size: 71 x 31 x 26mm | Weight: 71g

Small Light Easy to setup Not Full HD Lacks features

The C310 HD, like the rest of the cheap webcams on our list, does not offer Full HD resolution. However, 720p at 30fps will be good enough for most purposes. And on the plus side, this device is very easy to set up. It's also very small (71 x 31 x 26mm) and super-light (75g).

This cheap webcam boasts auto light correction tech and noise reduction, but in practice we didn't find either of these strikingly effective. So overall, we'd mainly recommend this one if smallness and lightness is your priority; if you have a Chromebook (it's compatible with Chrome OS); or if you find one for a very low price. For more details, see our Logitech C310 webcam review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pc9gK_0gNONlfO00

(Image credit: Logitech)

4. Logitech C505e

The best budget webcam for mounting versatility

Resolution: 720p | Sensor: 1.2MP | Frame rate: 30fps | Field of view: 60 degrees | System requirements: Windows 7 or later / Mac 10.10 or later / Chrome OS | Size: 73 x 32 x 67mm | Weight: 75g | Privacy shutter: No

Long range microphone Longer cable than most Low price Not the cheapest

Logitech has a number of sub-$50 webcams available right now, and they're all pretty good. The C505e is very similar to the c310 (number three on our list); the main differences are the long-range microphone and extra-long cable.

The former is a single, omnidirectional mic with noise-reduction technology, which is engineered to support clear conversation up to 3m away, even in busy environments. The latter is a seven-foot long USB-A cable, along with a universal clip, giving you huge flexibility in terms of where to position your webcam.

• See also Best Logitech webcams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KByrV_0gNONlfO00

(Image credit: Alistair Charlton/Digital Camera World)

5. Logitech C270 HD Webcam

A good choice for penny-pinchers

Resolution: 720p | Sensor: 1.2MP | Frame rate: 30fps | Field of view: 55 degrees | System requirements: Windows 7 or later / Mac 10.10 or later / Chrome | Size: 73 x 32 x 67mm | Weight: 75g | Privacy shutter: No

Low price Decent quality C310 has better picture C310 is smaller and lighter

At time of writing, the C270 is the cheapest Logitech webcam on our list, despite being very similar the C310 (number 3 on our list). That said, you do get a less powerful sensor (3MP to the C310's 5MP) and the field of view is slightly narrower (55 degrees, to the C310's 60 degrees), so the picture you get won't be quite as good. Also note that the C310 is a bit bulkier.

On the whole, though, both webcams offers 780p resolution at 30fps, both are around the same weight, and both are compatible with Windows, Mac and ChromeOS. So if every penny counts to you, the C270 is definitely worth considering. For more details, see our Logitech C270 HD review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDtJL_0gNONlfO00

(Image credit: Microsoft)

6. Microsoft LifeCam Cinema

The best budget webcam for features

Resolution: 720p | Sensor: 1MP | Frame rate: 30fps | Field of view: 73 degrees | System requirements: Windows | Privacy shutter: No | Size: 51 x 128 x 129mm | Weight: 95g

Quality sensor Autofocus 5x digital zoom Windows only

Microsoft is a reliable and trusted tech brand, and a recent drop in price means its LifeCam Cinema webcam is now within the realms of "cheap". Note, though, that it's only compatible with Windows, so if you're using a Mac or Chromebook, you'll need to look elsewhere.

Otherwise, this well-made webcam has a lot to offer. With a quality, precision-cut, 5MP CMOS sensor, you'll enjoy a great picture with 720p resolution. And you'll benefit from a range of features, including TrueColor Technology, digital pan, tilt, and 5x digital zoom, auto focus (ranging from 6 inches to infinity), and automatic image adjustment with manual override.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWkj9_0gNONlfO00

(Image credit: Alistair Charlton/Digital Camera World)

7. Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000

The cheapest webcam we can recommend today

Resolution: 720p | Frame rate: 30fps | Field of view: 68.5 degrees | System requirements: Windows | Privacy shutter: No | Size: ‎44 x 39 x 109mm | Weight: 91g

Low price Good features Windows only No autofocus

If you're watching the pennies, then the Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 offers a significantly cheaper alternative to the LifeCam Cinema, featured above. In fact, at time of writing, it's the cheapest webcam we can recommend today (as long as you have a Windows computer to use it with).

Like the former, you still get 720p resolution, a noise-reducing microphone, and TrueColor technology. The main things you're compromising on are the lack of autofocus, a narrower viewing angle, a less powerful (4MP) sensor and a more limited digital zoom (4x). But given the current price differential, you may well find that acceptable. For more details, see our Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 review .

Read more
The best webcam
Best conference webcams
Best PTZ camera
The best camera for streaming
Best ring lights
Best LED lights for Zoom calls

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and best early offers on Asus and Acer computers

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is less than two weeks away. The highlight of the shopping calendar has been officially confirmed for 12 and 13 July, with some early deals popping up already. After a sluggish start to the year the globe-spanning sales event promises record-breaking sales for the retail giant.Laptop and Chromebook deals are always popular on Amazon Prime Day, and with the rise of hybrid and remote working leading many of us to upgrade our tech, this year’s sale could see an especially strong interest in the best laptops of 2022. We’re also anticipating discounts across the rest of...
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Tablets for Taking Notes Are All On Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. While shorthand and cursive are handy skills when it comes to hastily jotting ideas, there’s no denying that technology can offer the best of both digital and analog worlds when it comes to note-taking. More than just a glorified smartphone, the best tablets for taking notes also work with a stylus so you can quickly write things down, keep everything organized on a hard drive or cloud, and search through everything later — which is why they’re perfect...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Webcams#Photography#Radio Times#Amy Davies Digital Camera#Emeet#Android Smart Tv#G Full Hd#Windows And Mac
CNET

Save Up to $100 on Samsung's Latest Galaxy Smartwatch Today Only at Woot

A smartwatch can add some serious convenience to your day-to-day life, and if you're already an Android user then the Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is the obvious choice. Powered by Google's new Wear OS, this advanced Samsung wearable was named our favorite Android smartwatch on the market in 2022, and right now you can snag it at a discount. Today only, Woot has a selection of brand-new Galaxy Watch 4s on sale for up to $100 off. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Amazon’s waterproof last-gen Kindle Paperwhite is nearly half off

Planning on bringing books to the pool or beach this summer? Get an affordable and waterproof e-reader instead. The last-gen version of Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is available at nearly half off its usual price. Regularly $129.99, right now you can buy the ad-supported, 8GB model with a green or red backing for $69.99 instead of $129.99 from Amazon. If you want more storage, you can buy the 32GB ad-supported model for $89.99 instead of $159.99 in black or blue, both of which are new all-time low prices.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The Samsung Z Fold 3 has never been more af-fold-able at Amazon

While several retailers are gearing up for the long July Fourth weekend with some exciting sitewide sales, there are plenty of standalone deals worth checking out ahead of Captain America’s birthday (oh, you didn’t know?). Starting off, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is currently discounted to its lowest price ever at Amazon. The 256GB configuration of this foldable phone typically costs $1,799.99 but is currently on sale for $1,249.99. This sizeable discount extends to the 512GB configuration as well, knocking its usual $1,899.99 price tag down to a more reasonable $1,349.99 instead.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Get a massive $489 price cut on a Dell XPS 13 ahead of Amazon Prime Day

On the hunt for a premium ultrabook? Check out this Core i7 Dell XPS 13 on sale for $930.99 (was $1,419) (opens in new tab) at the official Dell site - it's easily one of the best deals we've found on a machine of this type in the run up to this year's Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab).
COMPUTERS
IGN

Daily Deals: 55" Sony A80J OLED 4K TV for Under $1K, 48" LG C1 OLED 4K TV for $797

If you're in the market for a new OLED TV, today is a good day to jump on one. The Sony A80J 55" OLED 4K TV is down to the lowest price we've ever seen for a new 55" OLED TV from either LG or Sony. If you want something smaller, for example as a gaming PC monitor, the LG C1 48" OLED 4K TV is down to under $800. That's as phenomenal price for one of the best gaming monitors on the market. In other deal news, score a WD P10 2TB portable game drive for only $39.98, the HP Reverb G2 VR headset for only $399, or a 1TB PS5 SSD for only $110.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Sony’s new InZone gaming headsets raise the bar for PS5 audio

Along with new gaming monitors, Sony has launched new InZone gaming headsets, designed to help take you to victory in your PC and PlayStation games. The range includes the flagship H9, the mid-range H7, and the budget-friendly H3. The headsets are priced at $300, $230, and $100, respectively. At the...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, LG smart TVs, iPhone cases, and more

Today’s best deals start with one of Apple’s most popular laptops, as the 13-inch MacBook Pro is now available for $1,198 after receiving a $101 discount that represents 8 percent savings on its Silver color variant. This will get you a new laptop with a stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail, 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s M1 processor under the hood.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Nothing Phone 1 to feature Snapdragon 778G+

The Nothing Phone 1 is launching next month, the handset will be made official at a press event on the 12th of July. We recently heard some specifications on the new Nothing Phone, it would be rumored that the handset would feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ mobile processor. This has...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy